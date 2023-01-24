ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Henry's top-10 plays of the 2022 season

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had yet another impressive season during the 2022 campaign.

Henry finished second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,538) and touchdowns (13), but there’s no doubt he could’ve had more. Not only did he rest one game, but he ran behind arguably the worst offensive line in football.

Nevertheless, The King showed all those who were expecting his demise in 2022 that they need to put that notion on the back burner for now.

Henry also made career-high contributions in the receiving game, which was one of the few positives (and maybe the only?) from Todd Downing’s time as the offensive coordinator.

Looking ahead to 2023, Henry is set to turn 30 next January. Of course, that’s the dreaded age for running backs when they typically begin to break down.

But Henry is a hard-working, physical freak who is already preparing for next season. If there’s anyone who can stave-off Father Time for longer than most, it’s The King.

