Lady Tiger Soccer Downs Ellison in District Opener

Lady Tiger Soccer opened the 2023 district season Tuesday night when it hosted Ellison at Tiger Field. Wind gusts and cold weather made conditions Tuesday night unfavorable for both teams. Ellison did an outstanding job thwarting Belton attacks all night, but Makenna Morrow broke the deadlock in the 6th minute.
