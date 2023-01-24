ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nationalhogfarmer.com

JBS, Cloudfarms advance swine data management at U.S. sow sites

Cloudfarms, a subsidiary of BASF SE, and JBS Live Pork, a subsidiary of JBS USA and one of the largest pork producers in North America, have started a collaboration to further advance production data management at sow operations in the United States. JBS has already set up Cloudfarms' Swine Data Management System at their 90 U.S. sow farms.
nationalhogfarmer.com

USask awarded $5.2 million for livestock, forage research projects

Early detection of infectious diseases in chickens and developing regional influenza vaccines for pigs are among 28 innovative livestock and forage research projects at the University of Saskatchewan to be awarded a total of $5.2 million in new funding. The money comes from Saskatchewan's Agriculture Development Fund, a program jointly...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rootbound Homestead

Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades

The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
agupdate.com

Dry weather may make for early planting season

Soil moisture levels will be watched closely this spring as drought conditions have left much of the western Corn Belt bone dry. Farmers will watch the weather this spring, hoping for a good snow pack to melt into the soil and replenishing rains to hit early in the spring to make the best crop possible. If the conditions hold, it could make for an early, quick planting season. However, if the rains come, the possibility of delays emerge.
agupdate.com

Corn, bean outlooks conflicted

The United States could potentially produce as many as 15 billion bushels of corn from a projected 92 million acres in 2023. Demand for that corn could rebound from 2022. But inflation and potential recession in export markets could tighten margins and dampen the outlook for 2023 and beyond, says Chad Hart, a professor of economics at Iowa State University.
WISCONSIN STATE
techxplore.com

Rethinking a waste product of the timber processing industry

An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (MPICI) has investigated how the natural properties of native tree bark can be used to create a standardized product for long-term use without the addition of adhesives. In doing so, they have created bark panels by peeling and drying via hot pressing, which could be used in interior design or furniture and packaging, for example, through industrial production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy