woodworkingnetwork.com
Canfor closing mills and pellet plant as it restructures operations to 'create a more sustainable footprint'
VANCOUVER, Canada -- Canfor Corp. is closing one sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing a second sawmill. The actions will affect nearly 500 workers, and remove approximately 750 million board feet of annual production capacity. The announcement comes just weeks after the company announced it will permanently shut down...
Agriculture Online
Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’
Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
nationalhogfarmer.com
JBS, Cloudfarms advance swine data management at U.S. sow sites
Cloudfarms, a subsidiary of BASF SE, and JBS Live Pork, a subsidiary of JBS USA and one of the largest pork producers in North America, have started a collaboration to further advance production data management at sow operations in the United States. JBS has already set up Cloudfarms' Swine Data Management System at their 90 U.S. sow farms.
nationalhogfarmer.com
USask awarded $5.2 million for livestock, forage research projects
Early detection of infectious diseases in chickens and developing regional influenza vaccines for pigs are among 28 innovative livestock and forage research projects at the University of Saskatchewan to be awarded a total of $5.2 million in new funding. The money comes from Saskatchewan's Agriculture Development Fund, a program jointly...
Ready or not, consumers will soon encounter lab-grown meat
Lab-grown, or cultivated, meat is moving closer to being widely available in the U.S. But are consumers ready to get over their skepticism and squeamishness?
Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades
The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
agupdate.com
Dry weather may make for early planting season
Soil moisture levels will be watched closely this spring as drought conditions have left much of the western Corn Belt bone dry. Farmers will watch the weather this spring, hoping for a good snow pack to melt into the soil and replenishing rains to hit early in the spring to make the best crop possible. If the conditions hold, it could make for an early, quick planting season. However, if the rains come, the possibility of delays emerge.
agupdate.com
Corn, bean outlooks conflicted
The United States could potentially produce as many as 15 billion bushels of corn from a projected 92 million acres in 2023. Demand for that corn could rebound from 2022. But inflation and potential recession in export markets could tighten margins and dampen the outlook for 2023 and beyond, says Chad Hart, a professor of economics at Iowa State University.
techxplore.com
Rethinking a waste product of the timber processing industry
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (MPICI) has investigated how the natural properties of native tree bark can be used to create a standardized product for long-term use without the addition of adhesives. In doing so, they have created bark panels by peeling and drying via hot pressing, which could be used in interior design or furniture and packaging, for example, through industrial production.
