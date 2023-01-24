ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert Through Wednesday: Strong wind gusts & Wind Advisory

Rain returns by late evening and especially after midnight. Both windy and rain through the overnight hours. Gusts up to 40mph possible and rainfall between 0.75" to 1.00" through Wednesday Morning. Heavy downpours ending early Wednesday Morning, then drier and still windy the rest of the day. Mild 50s for...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Rain, severe thunderstorm threat, and very windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain, wind, and a severe storm threat today. A nice end to the work week and weekend. Rain returns today as an area of low-pressure moves from the South to the Northeast. A few showers are possible this morning, but the widespread rain will build in around midday. Expect rain and storms through the afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for strong to severe storms. The greatest severe risk is in NC. Winds will crank up through the day, SE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 60s this evening.
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina

FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
FOREST CITY, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
big945.com

State officials announce availability of fiscal year 2023 grants to improve public beach access

The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is announcing the availability of approximately $3 million in funding to help local governments in 20 coastal counties improve public access to coastal beaches and waters for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments to construct low-cost public access facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy