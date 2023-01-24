Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
WTVCFOX
Weather Alert Through Wednesday: Strong wind gusts & Wind Advisory
Rain returns by late evening and especially after midnight. Both windy and rain through the overnight hours. Gusts up to 40mph possible and rainfall between 0.75" to 1.00" through Wednesday Morning. Heavy downpours ending early Wednesday Morning, then drier and still windy the rest of the day. Mild 50s for...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Rain, severe thunderstorm threat, and very windy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain, wind, and a severe storm threat today. A nice end to the work week and weekend. Rain returns today as an area of low-pressure moves from the South to the Northeast. A few showers are possible this morning, but the widespread rain will build in around midday. Expect rain and storms through the afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times with a risk for strong to severe storms. The greatest severe risk is in NC. Winds will crank up through the day, SE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 60s this evening.
Storms bring heavy rain, winds through Triangle, rain expected to clear up overnight
Severe storms drove heavy downpours, and damaging wind gusts through the Triangle on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
WXII 12
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
big945.com
State officials announce availability of fiscal year 2023 grants to improve public beach access
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is announcing the availability of approximately $3 million in funding to help local governments in 20 coastal counties improve public access to coastal beaches and waters for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments to construct low-cost public access facilities.
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Comments / 0