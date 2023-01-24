With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO