Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
Related
orangeobserver.com
Plant Street estate tops Winter Garden-area sales from Jan. 14 to 22
A Plant Street estate topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 14 to 22. The home at 900 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, sold Jan. 17, for $3.1 million. Built in 1986, it has seven bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths and 7,704 square feet of living area. Days on market: 14.
orangeobserver.com
Horizon West Theater Company goes down the Yellow Brick Road
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. Where: Lakeview Middle School auditorium, 1200 W. Bay St., Winter Garden. The Horizon West Theater Company will host its very first production of “The Wizard of Oz” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Lakeview Middle School auditorium.
orangeobserver.com
Windermere hosting first Food Truck Night of the year
The town of Windermere is back with its first Food Truck Night of the year. The Food Truck Night will include more than 15 food trucks such as The Knot by Rollin Dough, Sweet Rolled Tacos, Brazilian Passion, The Waffle Bar and Sugar Rush Marshmallows. The event will also feature...
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee High School theater to showcase 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'
The Ocoee High School Theater Program — also known as the Ocoee Knights Theater Company — will perform several performances of the musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" from Wednesday, Jan. 25, to Friday, Jan. 27, at the Ocoee High School Auditorium. The musical is based on the autobiographical book...
orangeobserver.com
City mulls options to keep its downtown charm
Initially settled in the 1850s, Winter Garden began to grow significantly after the arrival of the railroad in the 1880s. By the turn of the century, a small commercial district had emerged along Plant Street and residential neighborhoods began to appear. The historic development of the area spans from about...
orangeobserver.com
County increasing programs at Maxey Community Center
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County brought back some programs, but many facilities have been offering basic emergency programming, said Orange County District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson. The county now is ramping up for a more robust offering of programs, she said. “I think there are some opportunities for better...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland to celebrate 135 years with Heritage Day
The town of Oakland is one of the oldest municipalities in Orange County — established in 1887 — and once was a major center of commerce with a thriving downtown that included an opera house and many businesses. A devastating fire wiped out the downtown but not the town’s determination to forge on.
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Jan. 26, 2023
While Coach Ted Wiedenbeck led his Lakeview High School basketball team to a victory over Eustis, his wife, Marian, gave birth to their third child, Steve, in West Orange Memorial Hospital. Steve’s birth was announced at halftime of the basketball game. 55 years ago. The first Thistle Class sailboat...
orangeobserver.com
Reserve at Waterford Pointe home tops Windermere-area sales from Jan. 14 to 22
A home in Reserve at Waterford Pointe topped all Windermere-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 14 to 22. The home at 2009 Water Key Drive, Windermere, sold Jan. 19, for $1,225,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 3,395 square feet of living area. Days on market: 91.
orangeobserver.com
County to break ground on new little league complex
The Dr. Phillips Little League — along with Orange County Parks and Recreation — will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the DPLL future complex at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. “We are very excited,” Dr. Phillips Little League President Nomi Ansari said. “We’ve been working with the county...
orangeobserver.com
Orange County hosting community meeting to discuss analysis for widening of C.R. 545
Orange County Government is hosting a community meeting this week to discuss analysis findings for the widening of County Road 545. Orange County initiated a Roadway Conceptual Analysis Study for the widening of C.R. 545, Avalon Road, from U.S. 192 to New Hartzog Road. The length of the study runs...
orangeobserver.com
Here We Grow Again
With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.
orangeobserver.com
Westyn Bay home tops Ocoee sales from Jan. 14 to 22
A home in Westyn Bay topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 14 to 22. The home at 578 Palio Court, Ocoee, sold Jan. 19, for $560,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,421 square feet of living area. Days on market: 142. OCOEE. MEADOWS.
orangeobserver.com
Obituary: Rebecca Margaret Hernandez
Rebecca Margaret Hernandez, 65, of Ocoee, Florida, lost her battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Jan. 16, 2023. She was born in Sebring, Florida, on Nov. 10, 1957, to A.W. "Spizz" and Doris Pollard. She was a 1975 graduate of Sebring High School. She worked most of her life in the...
orangeobserver.com
Hamlin Coyotes dedicate middle school
The Hamlin Middle School gymnasium was a sea of purple and full of excitement as the school celebrated its first-year dedication Friday, Jan. 20 with all of the students plus officials from the school, Orange County Public Schools and Orange County Government. The ceremony included music, speeches and the cutting of a long purple ribbon.
orangeobserver.com
County increases impact fees for fire, police, parks
The Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved at its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting three ordinances designed to increase impact fees assessed on new development. The rates were raised for fire/rescue services, law enforcement, and parks and recreation. The rate of increase depends on the type of dwelling or building....
orangeobserver.com
TOTAL DOMINATION: Windermere High JV boys soccer team, undefeated
With its third consecutive undefeated regular season, the Windermere High School JV boys soccer team continues to impress and rewrite the Wolverine history book. “Being undefeated is more about connecting with your players,” head JV soccer coach Douglas Hernandez said. “You don’t (get to be) undefeated by yourself. You get to be undefeated with a group — a family. A family works together all the time; I work like a father for (my players).”
Comments / 0