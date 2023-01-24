Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Lincoln’s 402 Creamery sells out of Runza-themed ice cream flavor in minutes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It didn’t take long for 402 Creamery to sell out of its new Runza-themed ice cream flavor. The Lincoln ice cream shop partnered with Runza to release a chili and cinnamon roll-flavored ice cream on Thursday. Customers lined up around the block at 402...
Cheap Eats: Golden Bowl
Golden Bowl has been voted Bellevue's best Chinese restaurant every year since it opened. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole visited in this week's Cheap Eats.
Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to 4 Paths Acupuncture about how acupuncture and the protocols developed at 4 Paths can help with back pain. Find out more in today’s interview!
Nebraska's only astronaut now president of SAC Museum
A pop-up market near 25th and Leavenworth in Omaha is a place goods hope to be re-homed. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Omaha teacher receives $25k award.
Groundbreaking for Mutual of Omaha headquarters
WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li.
Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tickets for Nebraska’s annual Red/White Spring Game will hit the box office next week. Season ticket holders will get first picks, starting Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. General public sales will begin the following day, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Tickets will run $10 in...
Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding
WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li.
BREAKING: Apartment fire keeps Omaha crews busy near 24th & Farnam
WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li.
New Omaha truck driver school aims to end driving instructor shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wheels are turning at Custom Diesel Drivers Training, as Sam Janes gets ready to teach another one of his students. He is one of many driving instructors across the country that are trying to get the next generation of drivers to fill more than 78,000 open positions.
Omaha launches streetcar website illustrating funding strategy, timeline
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “We are building momentum in Omaha.”. That’s the message greeting visitors to the city’s new informational website — omahastreetcar.org — on the streetcar project, approved nearly unanimously by the Omaha City Council just over a month ago. The Omaha streetcar plan,...
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Continued cold with a brief bout of snow tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are in the single digits out the door this morning with some wind chills below zero as well. We’ll have some sunshine to start but a few more clouds will move in during the afternoon as we do get a chance to warm a bit into the 20s.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thursday night snow showers ahead of a brief Friday thaw
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunnier day clouds are moving in for our Thursday night... a round of snow showers move in from the W around 8 PM and will hit the Metro around 9-10PM. These clear E by 12-2 AM Friday leaving behind only a trace to .5″.
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to UnitedHealthcare about protecting your health when travelling. UnitedHealthcare Global recently enhanced its SafeTrip travel insurance products for vacationers- find out more about SafeTrip Travel in today’s interview.
Omaha traffic alert: Portion of L Street restricted for signal repair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of L Street is restricted while crews work to restore a knocked-down traffic signal. L Street is restricted westbound at 67th Street. Traffic is being diverted through the frontage road while repairs are made to the signal. Expect delays, and if possible, use an...
Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot
OMAHA -- The picture of the flower girl and ring bearer hangs in the living room of the West Omaha home, right next to the TV. It serves a dual purpose. Newlyweds Tyler and Kristina Kanne love to look at it, and it’s proof that they really did walk up the aisle together in 1999, 23 years before they officially tied the knot.
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J
For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Creighton University is piloting a program that aims to reverse the effects of Type II diabetes. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions.
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
'In honor of him': Swarthout owns R&B Arms with late son in his heart, mind
BEATRICE - A gun store in southeast Nebraska is finding widespread success under new owner Steve Swarthout. R&B Arms in Beatrice was originally purchased by Swarthout for extra space for his Twin Rivers car dealership, but he’s opened the store and expanded it into a booming business after the COVID-19 Pandemic did a number on other gun stores in the area.
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
