Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to 4 Paths Acupuncture about how acupuncture and the protocols developed at 4 Paths can help with back pain. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska's only astronaut now president of SAC Museum

A pop-up market near 25th and Leavenworth in Omaha is a place goods hope to be re-homed. A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Omaha teacher receives $25k award.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Groundbreaking for Mutual of Omaha headquarters

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tickets for Nebraska’s annual Red/White Spring Game will hit the box office next week. Season ticket holders will get first picks, starting Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. General public sales will begin the following day, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Tickets will run $10 in...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Need for truck drivers increasing; Omaha driving school expanding

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Apartment fire keeps Omaha crews busy near 24th & Farnam

WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New Omaha truck driver school aims to end driving instructor shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wheels are turning at Custom Diesel Drivers Training, as Sam Janes gets ready to teach another one of his students. He is one of many driving instructors across the country that are trying to get the next generation of drivers to fill more than 78,000 open positions.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha launches streetcar website illustrating funding strategy, timeline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “We are building momentum in Omaha.”. That’s the message greeting visitors to the city’s new informational website — omahastreetcar.org — on the streetcar project, approved nearly unanimously by the Omaha City Council just over a month ago. The Omaha streetcar plan,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to UnitedHealthcare about protecting your health when travelling. UnitedHealthcare Global recently enhanced its SafeTrip travel insurance products for vacationers- find out more about SafeTrip Travel in today’s interview.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic alert: Portion of L Street restricted for signal repair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of L Street is restricted while crews work to restore a knocked-down traffic signal. L Street is restricted westbound at 67th Street. Traffic is being diverted through the frontage road while repairs are made to the signal. Expect delays, and if possible, use an...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha fire crews battle house fire near 47th & J

For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Creighton University is piloting a program that aims to reverse the effects of Type II diabetes.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'In honor of him': Swarthout owns R&B Arms with late son in his heart, mind

BEATRICE - A gun store in southeast Nebraska is finding widespread success under new owner Steve Swarthout. R&B Arms in Beatrice was originally purchased by Swarthout for extra space for his Twin Rivers car dealership, but he’s opened the store and expanded it into a booming business after the COVID-19 Pandemic did a number on other gun stores in the area.
BEATRICE, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE

