MLB
No. 27 prospect Veen invited to Rockies camp
DENVER -- Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen -- No. 27 on the latest MLB Pipeline Top 100 list -- will be vying for a Major League debut this season. That process will begin in Major League camp. The 21-year-old Veen, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft, was one...
MLB
7 White Sox top prospects receive NRIs to Spring Training
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery, the No. 1 White Sox prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Billy Hamilton, a veteran who strongly resonated with the fan base from a bench role in 2021, were two of the 26 players extended non-roster invites to 2023 Spring Training. The team agreed to terms on Minor League contracts with nine free agents and added 17 players from within their system.
MLB
Rangers’ prospects crowd into Top 100
ARLINGTON -- As the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list debuted on Thursday, the Rangers continued to show they have one of the deepest farm systems in the league. With six players ranked, the Rangers have the fourth-most in the Top 100, behind the Orioles (eight), the Dodgers (seven) and the Guardians (seven).
MLB
7 Dodgers prospects land on Pipeline's newest Top 100 list
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have had more regular-season success in the past decade than any other team in MLB. Over the past two seasons alone, Los Angeles has won 217 regular-season games. Of course, the Dodgers now need to find a way to be successful in the postseason, an...
MLB
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
MLB
Cardinals boast 5 on Top 100 prospects list
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While recently discussing his franchise’s acquisition of catcher Willson Contreras via free agency, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the biggest relief of all was that the organization didn’t have to unload any of the marquee young players in the farm system to better the Major League roster.
MLB
Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team
The "ink" on our brand new Top 100 Prospects list list has barely dried. It’s topped by a new No. 1 in Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles and 29 teams have at least one representative. It’s a hitter-heavy list, as much as there were a year ago, with 71...
MLB
Mancini ready for 'magical' move to Wrigley
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Trey Mancini walks up the dugout steps at Wrigley Field this season, it will not be the first time he has worn a Cubs jersey at the Friendly Confines. Nearly two decades ago, a younger Mancini donned a white home jersey and blue Cubs hat while attending a game with a friend.
MLB
Shim realizes first part of dream as prospect signs with Bucs
PITTSBURGH -- Snow intermittently descended upon PNC Park as Jun-Seok Shim, the headliner of the Pirates’ international class, nestled into a seat inside the stadium’s press conference room. His family occupied the front row. Every camera pointed in his direction. It was a day that the 18-year-old right-hander from South Korea had long awaited.
MLB
MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list stacked with stars of tomorrow
Looking for a sign that a new baseball season is coming and that Spring Training is right around the corner? Look no further: The new MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list is here!. As always, there were a number of variables we considered when putting together the 2023 Top 100,...
MLB
Will 2023 be the summer of Gunnar?
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Adley Rutschman soaked in the atmosphere at Camden Yards for the first time. DL Hall stepped onto the mound at Tropicana Field for his first big league start. Gunnar Henderson lost his helmet and showcased his long head of hair as he belted his first MLB home run at Progressive Field.
MLB
Will experience help this rising Crew outfielder?
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Garrett Mitchell was 12 or 13 years old when he got his first good look at Max Scherzer. Last year, Mitchell got another, and it was just one of the many ways in which his season-ending stint with the Brewers could help propel the outfield prospect into 2023.
MLB
Irvin shares excitement to join upstart O's after trade
When Cole Irvin learned he’d been traded from the A’s to the Orioles on Thursday, his initial thought was about Gunnar Henderson, the new No. 1 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline. Irvin came to Baltimore when Oakland played a three-game series at Camden Yards last Sept....
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 29:. A three-time All-Star, Schmidt was drafted by Atlanta in 1991 and made his Major League debut in 1995, embarking on a career that would cover 14 years and four clubs (Braves, Pirates, Giants and Dodgers). His finest season came with San Francisco in 2003. He was named the National League starter in the Midsummer Classic before ending the season first in the Majors in WHIP (0.95), leading the NL in ERA (2.34) and winning percentage (.773), and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting behind Eric Gagne of the Dodgers. Fun fact: Schmidt was the final Pirate to wear No. 42 before it was retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson. He would end his career with Robinson’s Dodgers in 2009.
MLB
BFFs? Judge, Rizzo forming bond as Yankees
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Aaron Judge recalls watching Anthony Rizzo curiously during their first few weeks as teammates, observing the veteran first baseman’s detailed preparation routine and how his personality would fit into the Yankees’ clubhouse.
MLB
Rays lock up another key arm in Fairbanks
ST. PETERSBURG -- Two days after signing left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension, the Rays locked up another key arm. Tampa Bay signed high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2026, the club announced on Friday. The deal covers Fairbanks’ three arbitration-eligible seasons, and the option would cover his first year of free agency.
MLB
Healthy offseason should work wonders for Naylor
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was so much speculation about Josh Naylor’s condition last season. He was fresh off one of the most gruesome baseball injuries that...
MLB
With Rojas on board, how does the infield shake out?
LOS ANGELES -- At the start of the offseason, the likelihood of the Dodgers retaining Trea Turner were slim to none. Turner had made it clear he wanted to return East, a fact that became even more clear once he took less money to sign with the Phillies instead of joining the Padres on a lucrative deal.
MLB
Rays near 3-year extension with Yandy Díaz (source)
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are set to continue their recent run on multiyear contract extensions, as multiple sources told MLB.com on Saturday they are closing in on a three-year, $24 million deal with infielder Yandy Díaz. If finalized, Díaz’s contract would include an option for the 2026 season,...
