Tyler, TX

It's official: Rashaun Woods named Tyler High football coach

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com
 5 days ago

Rashaun Woods was officially welcomed to the Tyler ISD family on Tuesday morning as the board of trustees approved him as the new head football coach/campus athletic coordinator of Tyler High School.

Woods was a two-time All-America receiver at Oklahoma State and still holds several school and Big 12 records. After a brief stint in the NFL and the CFL, and even time as a radio broadcaster and professional bass fisherman, Woods became a high school coach in his native Oklahoma City.

Rashaun Woods, shown coaching at Enid High School in Oklahoma, pending Tyler ISD approval, is expected to be named the new head football coach at Tyler High School. Enid News & Eagle

