247Sports
Former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas on public intoxication charge, per report
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday in Dallas on a public intoxication charge, police confirmed to WFAA. According to authorities, Bennett's arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas. Police reportedly responded to Bennett "banging on doors" in the...
UGA says use of vehicle in crash that killed football player, staffer was 'unauthorized'
The use of a vehicle that wrecked while carrying four members of the University of Georgia football program -- two of whom died in the crash -- was "unauthorized," according to a statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Rival Reaction: Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann talks about the loss to Indiana
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann discusses the 86-70 loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers used a 17-0 run at the end of the first half into the beginning of the second to separate themselves from the Buckeyes. Here is what Holtmann said about the game, the metal piece falling from the video board before the second half, and his team's performance.
UConn HC Geno Auriemma completely embarrasses himself during game against Lady Vols
UConn took down the Lady Vols in Knoxville on Thursday night, but that didn’t stop Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma from completely embarrassing himself. At halftime of UConn’s 84-67 win, Auriemma was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Auriemma proceeded to go on a rant about the officiating...
East Carolina extends offer to local Goldsboro forward
In the age of the transfer portal, quality Division I-caliber high school players can often simply be overlooked in the recruiting process. East Carolina may have stumbled upon a gem in its own backyard recently as a result of such an instance. Head coach Michael Schwartz and all of his assistant staff recently showed up at Goldsboro High School in Goldsboro, located around an hour away from campus, to watch 2023 prospect Ta'Korrie Faison, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward.
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
College football: Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma, Nebraska poised to make 'big jumps' in 2023, Josh Pate says
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports’ Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 on Friday’s episode of Late Kick and labeled Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma and Nebraska as teams that should be significantly improved from a season ago and make big jumps in the fall. Auburn...
Tennessee Vols assistant identified by national media outlet as a future head coach
A Tennessee Vols assistant coach was identified this week by 247Sports as a potential future head coach. 247Sports named nine assistant coaches this week that could become head coaches soon. And they included Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on their list. From 247Sports:. This may be an outside-the-box pick, given...
BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
Jerry Stackhouse ‘as disappointed as I’ve ever been’ after loss vs. Kentucky
Vanderbilt picked up the fourth loss of their SEC season on Tuesday when they fell 69-53 at home to Kentucky. However, while some might not have thought too much of the outcome, it was one that had Commodore head coach Jerry Stackhouse incredibly upset after the game. Stackhouse expressed his...
Caleb Love Enlists UNC Assistant Coach For Shooting Cure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has no shortage of basketball coaches on staff who could double as shot doctors or shooting consultants, and guard Caleb Love has enlisted the help of Jeff Lebo while seeking a cure for the slump that has lingered. Love’s 15-point effort in the...
Kenny Payne criticism continues from media after Louisville basketball gets squashed by Notre Dame
Kenny Payne's tumultuous first season as Louisville's head men's basketball coach continued Saturday at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish led comfortably throughout a 76-62 victory. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game skid and sent Payne's Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) to their 10th consecutive loss as the ACC's only remaining winless team.
Alabama DE thinks Carolina 'would be a great place' to play
Four-star defensive end Jordan Ross returned to South Carolina last Saturday for his third visit with the Gamecocks.
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
Four-star 2023 O-lineman Chimdy Onoh recaps his official visit to Ole Miss
Four-star 2023 offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh will announce his college decision on Wednesday's National Signing Day after spending the weekend on the Ole Miss campus for his.
