Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann discusses the 86-70 loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers used a 17-0 run at the end of the first half into the beginning of the second to separate themselves from the Buckeyes. Here is what Holtmann said about the game, the metal piece falling from the video board before the second half, and his team's performance.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO