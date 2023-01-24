ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

Vancouver Made The World's Best Food Destinations List & It's The Only Canadian City

As part of the Traveller's Choice Awards, Tripadvisor just released its 2023 Best Food Destinations list, highlighting 20 cities that are ideal travel destinations for foodies. Listed among the likes of Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Jamaica, New Orleans, Bangkok, Cuba and NYC, Vancouver made the list for its rich culinary scene...
Canada Will Get To See Four Supermoons In 2023 & One Of Them Is Also A Blue Moon

There will be four supermoons visible across Canada in 2023 and one of those will also be a blue moon!. If you're wondering what a supermoon is, it's a full moon that looks larger than a typical one because it's at the point of the moon's orbit when it's closest to Earth, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
A Polar Vortex Is Descending On Canada & Here's When 'Frigid Temperatures' Will Hit

There is a polar vortex making its way into Canada and that means winter weather will spread across the country. In a new forecast from The Weather Network, it has been revealed that a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures is coming to an end as "some of the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere" descends on Canada.

