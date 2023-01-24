Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Vancouver Made The World's Best Food Destinations List & It's The Only Canadian City
As part of the Traveller's Choice Awards, Tripadvisor just released its 2023 Best Food Destinations list, highlighting 20 cities that are ideal travel destinations for foodies. Listed among the likes of Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Jamaica, New Orleans, Bangkok, Cuba and NYC, Vancouver made the list for its rich culinary scene...
Narcity
Flair Airlines Is Offering Free Flights To Vancouver This Summer But You Have To Book ASAP
Flair Airlines is offering up free flights to Vancouver — yes, you read the right — but only for three hours today, so get booking!. On Friday, January 27 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT, you can book a flight with 100% off base fares that departs from one of ten different cities in Canada.
Narcity
Air Canada Was Just Named One Of The Best Employers For 2023 & They're Hiring Right Now
If you're looking for a new job, where better to look than one of the country's best employers? Enter Air Canada. The airline was just named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes for 2023 and is currently hiring for tons of roles, including airport jobs, flight attendant positions, and remote jobs.
Narcity
So Many Cheap Flights From Canada Are Available Right Now & You Can Jet Off For Just $16
If you're looking to book a last-minute vacation, several low-cost airlines have so many cheap flights from Canada available right now, and prices start as low as $16. Swoop and Flair Airlines have multiple deals going on this week, and you can find cheap flights from Toronto and Vancouver to sunny destinations like Florida, Arizona and Mexico.
Narcity
This Magical Ice Castle Is 4 Hours From Ottawa & You Can Get Lost In Mesmerizing Tunnels
You can have a real-life Elsa moment at this majestic ice castle outside of Ontario. Featuring glistening walls and frosty tunnels, the attraction is straight out of the movie Frozen and it makes for a magical winter road trip. Ice Castles is an enchanting "winter phenomenon that brings fairytales to...
Narcity
Canada Will Get To See Four Supermoons In 2023 & One Of Them Is Also A Blue Moon
There will be four supermoons visible across Canada in 2023 and one of those will also be a blue moon!. If you're wondering what a supermoon is, it's a full moon that looks larger than a typical one because it's at the point of the moon's orbit when it's closest to Earth, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Narcity
A Polar Vortex Is Descending On Canada & Here's When 'Frigid Temperatures' Will Hit
There is a polar vortex making its way into Canada and that means winter weather will spread across the country. In a new forecast from The Weather Network, it has been revealed that a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures is coming to an end as "some of the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere" descends on Canada.
Comments / 0