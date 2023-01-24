ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning. Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft. She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Oregon law enforcement leaders, elected officials react to police beating in Memphis

Following the Friday, Jan. 27, release of a video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, law enforcement officials throughout Oregon reacted. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement the same day the video was released. "The actions of these Memphis Police officers is shocking and unconscionable,” Lovell said. “I want to send my prayers and support to the family of Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
kptv.com

1 flown to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek

EAGLE CREEK, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was flown to a hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash in Eagle Creek early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire. Clackamas Fire said just before 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Highway 224 for a head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck. One person had to be pulled from the car and flown to OHSU in serious condition. No one in the pickup truck was injured.
EAGLE CREEK, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

UPDATE: Severe weather shelters remain open Sunday night

With cold weather continuing, emergency warming shelters will remain open through the night of Sunday, Jan. 29 in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. TriMet is providing free transportation to the shelters. Multnomah County announced that five shelters would be open starting Sunday night at 8 p.m., one more than Saturday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego begins process of considering psilocybin regulations

The Lake Oswego government is beginning the process of considering regulations for the potential allowance of psilocybin treatment and manufacturing centers in the community. During a 2022 meeting, the City Council chose to issue a temporary ban of such facilities so that the city could consider its own standards beyond state regulations prior to centers being operational.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy