Tow truck driver hurt in hit-run; another tow truck sought
A tow truck driver was hit Sunday morning along Interstate 84 in Northeast Portland by what authorities believe was another tow truck that did not stay at the scene.
WWEEK
What Is the Deal With the Northeast Portland Apartment Signs Saying “Steal Gas, Get Shot”?
At Northeast 63rd and Glisan, there is an apartment building with signs all over it saying things like “Steal Gas, Get Shot,” “Tenants Are Armed,” etc. What is the deal with those signs? Do tenants approve? Do you have to be willing to shoot a trespasser to rent an apartment there? —Dream of the 9mm’s Is Alive in Portland.
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
3 teens in car, 1 gun, 1 bullet hits 2 legs in Gresham
A 13-year-old was shot in both legs when a gun went off inside a car early Friday, Gresham police confirmed.
kptv.com
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning. Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.
kptv.com
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
kptv.com
Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft. She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
The Lake Oswego Review
Oregon law enforcement leaders, elected officials react to police beating in Memphis
Following the Friday, Jan. 27, release of a video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, law enforcement officials throughout Oregon reacted. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement the same day the video was released. "The actions of these Memphis Police officers is shocking and unconscionable,” Lovell said. “I want to send my prayers and support to the family of Tyre Nichols.
kptv.com
1 flown to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek
EAGLE CREEK, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was flown to a hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash in Eagle Creek early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire. Clackamas Fire said just before 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Highway 224 for a head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck. One person had to be pulled from the car and flown to OHSU in serious condition. No one in the pickup truck was injured.
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
The Lake Oswego Review
UPDATE: Severe weather shelters remain open Sunday night
With cold weather continuing, emergency warming shelters will remain open through the night of Sunday, Jan. 29 in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. TriMet is providing free transportation to the shelters. Multnomah County announced that five shelters would be open starting Sunday night at 8 p.m., one more than Saturday...
Police identify 19-year-old shot to death in Northeast Portland
Police have publicly identified the victim in a fatal January 19 shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood. Dazani S. Roberts, 19, was shot to death shortly before midnight near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Prescott Street. The shooter or shooters fled the scene before officers arrived on the scene, police said.
One found dead inside vehicle after North Portland shooting
One person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Portland's Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland Police confirmed to KOIN 6.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego begins process of considering psilocybin regulations
The Lake Oswego government is beginning the process of considering regulations for the potential allowance of psilocybin treatment and manufacturing centers in the community. During a 2022 meeting, the City Council chose to issue a temporary ban of such facilities so that the city could consider its own standards beyond state regulations prior to centers being operational.
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
