Wolf reintroduction still divisive as hearings continue

GUNNISON, Colo. (KKCO) - While the majority of the state voted to reintroduce Gray Wolves to Colorado, opinions on the Western Slope are far from unified. Thirty to 50 Gray Wolves from the northern Rocky Mountains will be moved to Colorado’s Western Slope no later than the end of this year. Those who testified during the hearing from both the pro-and-anti-reintroduction sides of the argument pointed out problems they had with the plan.
Colorado's highways and roads deadliest since 1981

Xcel Energy bill may look different

Pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end in March

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado residents receiving help from SNAP will see reduced benefits soon as food benefits stemming from the pandemic will end in March. Food bank workers are urging residents to pitch in increased donations or volunteer time to help their neighbors. Over 10,000 people, or roughly six percent of Mesa County’s population, receive some form of food assistance.
This week ends with cool sunshine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early morning snow dusted parts of the Grand Valley. The falling snow ended long ago, and the minor accumulation melted as sun broke through the clouds this afternoon. High Pressure Brings Fair Weather To End This Week. Our next weather maker is high pressure centered...
North Ave officer-involved shooting

Colorado joining DOJ lawsuit against Google

Mass shootings at an alarming rate so far this year

