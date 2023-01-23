ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, OK

pdjnews.com

Perry Lions Club discuss transparency with Oklahoma Tax Commission Director, Doug Linehan

Perry Lions Club met for their weekly luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Elks Lodge. Lion Sherri DeBord called the meeting to order, beginning with the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Lion Dave Bluethman led the group in prayer. Lion Melissa then introduced the program, Director Doug Linehan of the Oklahoma Tax Commission. With him, Linehan brought Deputy Executive Director Jessica…
PERRY, OK
Journal Tribune

City Council: Hospital redesignation could devestate Blackwell financially

The Blackwell City Council met Thursday night to hear from Stillwater Medical Center – Blackwell hospital leadership regarding the facility’s proposed redesignation, among other items. The first meeting of the night began at 5 p.m. with the Blackwell Planning Commission, which conducted a public hearing on a lot split filed by Grand Lake Mental Health Center.
BLACKWELL, OK
pdjnews.com

Covington-Douglas Jr. High, High School announce students of the month

Covington-Douglas Junior High and High Schools recently announced their students of the month for January. Mary Beth Vandier was nominated for student of the month for C-D Junior High. She was nominated by Mrs. Gorrell. Gorrell commented, “Mary Beth always follows the rules and expectations that are set forth for her. She checks in on her classmates and does what she can to help make the…
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City Animal Control achieves no kill threshold

PONCA CITY — City Manager Craig Stephenson addressed city commissioners Monday night during the regular board meeting about the number of animals released from animal control in 2022. Stephenson shared the 2022 year end results for Animal Control at the Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility. “They are good,”...
PONCA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

Curfew changes give Blackwell Police more discretion ; teeth to fight juvenile crime

The City of Blackwell’s curfew ordinance was changed last week for the first time in decades, a move that city officials hope will help police crackdown on juvenile crime. The altered ordinance, Chief of Police Dewayne Wood said, will allow the Blackwell Police Department to examine curfew violations on a case-by-case basis, easing off the strict black-and-white policies in the ordinance which had remained largely unchanged since the 1980s and before.
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 17-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
CUSHING, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist

Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma community gathers to remember 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma community has gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service is being held for Athena Brownfield at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at...
ENID, OK
pdjnews.com

Extraordinary nursing faculty to be recognized with The DAISY Award at NOC

Nursing faculty at Northern Oklahoma College will soon be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing faculty. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to express gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care they provide patients and families.
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma community holds beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma community held a beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old girl from Cyril was killed on Christmas Day. Oklahomans gathered in Enid to honor and celebrate Athena’s life. It was an incredibly moving and emotional day as Oklahomans from across the...
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

Swig holding grand opening for Edmond location on January 27

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Swig is holding a grand opening in Edmond on Friday, January 27. Swig is known for its customizable soda options and already has locations in Midwest City, Yukon, and Norman. The Edmond location is located at 1132 South Bryant Avenue. It marks the 47th Swig...
EDMOND, OK
pdjnews.com

Mike Gundy adds Bryan Nardo to Cowboy Football Coaching Staff

Nardo named Defensive Coordinator; Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie Elevated on staff. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced today the addition of Bryan Nardo as the new defensive coordinator for Cowboy football. Additionally, Joe Bob Clements has been elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator and Tim Duffie has been elevated to Defensive...
STILLWATER, OK

