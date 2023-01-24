ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAKE TV

Road conditions in Wichita improve Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The city of Wichita said crews are done treating the roads after a winter weather event this week. Some patches of snow and sand remain on Wichita streets. City leaders said most, within its jurisdiction, are dry. “I saw the trucks out last night,” Wichitan Shakeya...
KWCH.com

Chilly with less wind Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
WIBW

Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KWCH.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KAKE TV

Wichitans brace for possible icy road conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -The main concern could be with snow continuing to come down. The freezing temperatures overnight could cause the snow to turn into ice. Which could mean an icy commute Wednesday morning. “It's still pretty crappy. So I’m hoping people stay safe and don't crash,” said Mason Wyant,...
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
KAKE TV

K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
