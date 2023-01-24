Read full article on original website
Road conditions in Wichita improve Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The city of Wichita said crews are done treating the roads after a winter weather event this week. Some patches of snow and sand remain on Wichita streets. City leaders said most, within its jurisdiction, are dry. “I saw the trucks out last night,” Wichitan Shakeya...
Chilly with less wind Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
Kansas #18 for warmest winter thermostat temperature. What is yours set at?
Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today's Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
Wichitans brace for possible icy road conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -The main concern could be with snow continuing to come down. The freezing temperatures overnight could cause the snow to turn into ice. Which could mean an icy commute Wednesday morning. “It's still pretty crappy. So I’m hoping people stay safe and don't crash,” said Mason Wyant,...
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
How The Eagle calculated response times of the Wichita Police Department
The data included several pieces of information about each call, including the call time, address, priority type, the time police were dispatched and the time an officer arrived on scene.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
'Continue to meet me in the middle': Kansas Governor Laura Kelly delivers State of the State address
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly took the stage tonight to deliver her annual State of the State address. She touched on many topics including the water crisis, the grocery tax, and more. You can read the entire speech below. "Mr. Speaker… Mr. President… Madam Chief Justice and...
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
