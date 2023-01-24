Read full article on original website
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Winter weather advisory: light freezing drizzle through 9AM Monday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a winter weather advisory concerning light freezing drizzle through 9 a.m. on Monday. Total ice accumulations could form a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, especially north and west of a line from Cape Girardeau to Marion.
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks, including Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of wintry weather in the Ozarks. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. The counties include:. Barry, Mo. Camden, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo. Dallas,...
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules
Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple accidents resulting in closures of lanes on the highway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. To check for accidents and congestion in the city of Springfield, check out the Ozarks Traffic map for up-to-date information and […]
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
Don’t be surprised to discover jellyfish in Missouri freshwater bodies
A non-native species of jellyfish from the Yangtze River Basin in China is thriving in St. Louis region freshwater habitats. The species Craspedacusta sowerbii, also known as the peach blossom or freshwater jellyfish, is common throughout Missouri’s lakes, reservoirs, and other slow-moving bodies of water, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
Missouri to reclaim 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mines
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is expected to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
