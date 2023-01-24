Read full article on original website
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
State Officials Urge Oklahomans To Look Out For Scams
State officials are releasing new information about scams that are impacting Oklahomans, and how to handle them. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson will speak about scams to look out for during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday. News 9 will have...
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
Oklahoma lawmaker calling to reject federal money for schools
One Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for the state to eliminate all federal education money in Oklahoma.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnaping, Beating Girlfriend
Body camera video shows the moments Tulsa County Deputies arrested a man who's currently on federal probation, and is now accused of kidnapping and repeatedly beating his girlfriend. Deputies say they arrested Jace McKittrick when she showed up to check in for his federal probation in Turley. Deputies say they...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
pdjnews.com
How this will affect local, area residents
With the beginning of the new year, several laws went into effect for the state of Oklahoma, affecting residents throughout the state. A total of eight laws became effective Jan.1, 2023, including reducing unemployment benefits, consumer protection and even voter registration rules. While some residents haven’t felt the impact of these new laws just yet, they may effect more and more residents…
kosu.org
Recapping a decade of scandal at Oklahoma's Epic Charter Schools
A timeline of Epic Charter School's tumultuous decade. It can be hard to keep track of everything that's happened at Epic Charter School over the last decade. That's why, StateImpact has put together this timeline with links to important headlines as a refresher. What's coming next for Epic?. As more...
KOCO
Oklahoma bill to provide more financial help for birth mothers of adoptive children
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill seeking more financial help for birth mothers of adoptive children. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Senate Bill 187, which was filed by state Sen. George Burns, would increase the amount of living and transportation...
Gov. Stitt, Supt. Walters visit local schools for Oklahoma School Choice Week
Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters celebrated School Choice Week with local schools on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Questions Rise In Fuel Costs
An Oklahoma Corporation commissioner is raising new questions about Oklahoma Natural Gas, Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's 2021 fuel costs. In the commissioner's filing on ONG, vice-chairman Bob Anthony said the public was not given a direct notice about the fuel purchase. "Extraordinary costs...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents
Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
