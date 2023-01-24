Read full article on original website
Acadia Parish Approves Four-Day School Week
The Acadia parish school board has approved a four-day school/work week. Monday will be the new day off. The board sent out a survey in October. 80% of parents and faculty voted for the change. The 4 school days will be extended by an hour to avoid losing class time.
Le Festival De Mardi Gras A Lafayette Music Lineup
Fat Tuesday is about three weeks away. Mardi Gras activities in Lafayette commence February 17th, with the Kickoff Parade at 6:30 pm. Le Festival De Mardi Gras A Lafayette opens that evening, at 5 pm at Cajun Field. Music is, of course, a major component of any celebration in south...
DOTD Announces Lane Closures
The Department of Transportation and Development has announced upcoming lane closures in Lafayette. The following closures will be in effect on Tuesday, January 31st. Ambassador Caffery southbound right lane at Crescent Ranch from 8:30 am. to 10:30 am. Dover Blvd southbound left turn lane at Ambassador Caffery from 8:30 am. to 10:30 am, and Bertrand Drive northbound left through lane at Dulles/Billeaud Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
