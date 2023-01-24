Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
OCCC receives $300K grant for Adult Literacy & Education program
Oklahoma City Community College has received a $300k grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund adult education.
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
Oklahoma City professor, student transforming hospital rooms for young patients
A local nurse and a nursing student are on a special mission to brighten the days of children who are in the hospital.
Snow Accumulates On University Of Oklahoma Campus
Norman has seen decent amount of snowfall on Tuesday compared to other parts of the state. News 9's Haley Weger was on campus at the University of Oklahoma surveying the snow as students threw snowballs at each other behind her.
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Oklahoma school district creates new policies after shooting at high school basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school district has created some new policies after a shooting at a high school basketball game. Closed games and no re-entry are just some of the new policies the district is making. The Mid Del School District is making changes after a gunman fired...
OK Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs.
OKC Zoo announces price increase for general admission
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced new general admission prices on Wednesday.
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident
DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment
Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
Rock walls to replace diving boards at Yukon pools
Aquatic rock walls will replace diving boards at Yukon city pools. The Yukon City Council, at its Jan. 17th meeting, approved reallocating $37,492 from the Parks & Recreation capital improvement account. Funds will be used to make upgrades and repairs to the City of Yukon’s aquatic facilities. Diving boards...
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
OKC Zoo Raises Cost Of Admission
The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it is raising the cost of admission prices. General admission for adults will now cost $16, it was previously $12. Tickets for children and seniors are now rising to $13. The price increase will also affect the zoo's membership program. The increase goes into effect...
Sooner Trio sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards
For the second time this season, a trio of Oklahoma gymnasts swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Danielle Sievers was named Gymnast of the Week, Allie Stern was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week. Sievers notched her fifth weekly league honor and first Big 12 Gymnast of the Week accolade. Stern earned her second weekly league honor with her last being in 2021. Torrez earned her second weekly conference honor and is the first repeat winner this season.
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
