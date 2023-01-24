ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident

DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
DEL CITY, OK
dallasexpress.com

Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment

Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Rock walls to replace diving boards at Yukon pools

Aquatic rock walls will replace diving boards at Yukon city pools. The Yukon City Council, at its Jan. 17th meeting, approved reallocating $37,492 from the Parks & Recreation capital improvement account. Funds will be used to make upgrades and repairs to the City of Yukon’s aquatic facilities. Diving boards...
YUKON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Zoo Raises Cost Of Admission

The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it is raising the cost of admission prices. General admission for adults will now cost $16, it was previously $12. Tickets for children and seniors are now rising to $13. The price increase will also affect the zoo's membership program. The increase goes into effect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Sooner Trio sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards

For the second time this season, a trio of Oklahoma gymnasts swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Danielle Sievers was named Gymnast of the Week, Allie Stern was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week. Sievers notched her fifth weekly league honor and first Big 12 Gymnast of the Week accolade. Stern earned her second weekly league honor with her last being in 2021. Torrez earned her second weekly conference honor and is the first repeat winner this season.
NORMAN, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

