Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
New bill at state Capitol aims to change how education is funded in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill at the state Capitol aims to change how education is funded in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would replace federal dollars with state funds. KOCO 5 spoke with officials on both sides of the issue to see how they think it would impact schools across the state.
Oklahoma lawmaker calling to reject federal money for schools
One Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for the state to eliminate all federal education money in Oklahoma.
State Education leader met with the house budget committee, lawmakers left confused
Lawmakers expected to hear new budget proposals from new State Superintendent Ryan Walters, but instead were disappointed to find out his presentation was a breakdown of his predecessor’s budget plan.
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end next month
Officials are reminding Oklahoma residents that emergency SNAP benefit payments are coming to an end.
OK Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs.
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
pdjnews.com
How this will affect local, area residents
With the beginning of the new year, several laws went into effect for the state of Oklahoma, affecting residents throughout the state. A total of eight laws became effective Jan.1, 2023, including reducing unemployment benefits, consumer protection and even voter registration rules. While some residents haven’t felt the impact of these new laws just yet, they may effect more and more residents…
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Questions Rise In Fuel Costs
An Oklahoma Corporation commissioner is raising new questions about Oklahoma Natural Gas, Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's 2021 fuel costs. In the commissioner's filing on ONG, vice-chairman Bob Anthony said the public was not given a direct notice about the fuel purchase. "Extraordinary costs...
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency
It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
pdjnews.com
Pittman earns
The National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women (N.O.B.E.L. Women) presented Representative Ajay Pittman (D-OK) as one of the Spark Award Honorees during the 2022 Annual Legislative Conference in Hill Maryland. “Representative Pittman’s ability to inspire and galvanize the women toward a common goal of encouraging them to become powerful voices in their respective legislative…
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, 71 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,270,476. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 525. The Oklahoma State Department...
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
news9.com
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
State Officials Urge Oklahomans To Look Out For Scams
State officials are releasing new information about scams that are impacting Oklahomans, and how to handle them. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson will speak about scams to look out for during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday. News 9 will have...
Comments / 0