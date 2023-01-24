Read full article on original website
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyRichmond, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
What Richmonders can expect when Acacia 3.0 opens
Acacia midtown owners Dale and Aline Reitzer are preparing to open the third iteration of their award-winning restaurant in the Libbie Mill shopping center — and their first restaurant in three years. Why it matters: The Reitzers are basically Richmond restaurant royalty and were instrumental in helping establish Richmond as a nationally recognized food town. Light, bright, airy and welcome was what Aline Reitzer was going for with this restaurant. Photo: Karri Peifer/AxiosWhat's happening: Acacia still doesn't have an official opening date, but it started hosting reservation-only pop-ups last week (announced via Instagram) while it staffs up and trains...
Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
Chesterfield seeks proposals for shuttered Southside Speedway
Chesterfield is now accepting proposals for redevelopment of the shuttered Southside Speedway in a process that leaves the door open for racing to resume on the historic track.
Franklin News Post
Fourth generation of Estes ownership shepherds the company into the future
39-year-old Webb Estes to take over as president of Estes Express Lines. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines is passing its leadership baton from father to son, with Webb Estes, the great-grandson of founder W.W. Estes, now taking over as company president. The trucking and logistics company is ready to say goodbye to some of the biggest challenges it faced during the height of the pandemic and forge into the future under his leadership.
Henrico approves scaled-down Arcadia project in Varina
The Midlothian-based developer reduced from 1,000 proposed homes to just under 800, in one of several proffer amendments that county staff said were finalized just hours before the meeting.
See what's on stage in Richmond, VA
Check out the shows that are lighting up local stages this weekend or opening soon.
Catalytic converter thefts drop 64% in Richmond after crackdown operation
Central Virginia police departments have finished a crime prevention tactic program that's brought in good results.
Musical lineup announced for 2023 Dominion Energy Riverrock festival
The musical lineup for this year's Dominion Energy Riverrock festival was announced Tuesday. The sports and musical festival returns May 19 through May 21.
styleweekly.com
Chesterfield Observer Closing After 27 Years
Another year, another shuttered newspaper, in this case one that helped keep the largest county in the Greater Richmond region informed for nearly three decades. Co-owner Carol McCracken confirmed earlier this week that the Chesterfield Observer was planning to tell readers and advertisers in the Jan. 25 issue that the paper would be publishing its last print issue on Feb.1. The outlet has covered news, business, sports, culture and opinion in Chesterfield County for the past 27 years.
Solar panels proposed for Springfield Road Landfill to provide renewable energy in Henrico
A Henrico County leader says he wants to add solar panels to the Springfield Road Landfill. If the board approves, the renewable energy would be used at a sewage pump station.
Why your Dominion Energy bill likely costs more this billing cycle
Numerous viewers have been contacting the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about their astronomical December energy bills.
Will spray-painting your catalytic converter make it less susceptible to theft?
The City said the results of a Catalytic Converter Crackdown involving spray-painting the car parts to deter theft have revealed hopeful news for car owners afraid of a costly bill associated with the crime.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Sewer main ‘at risk of imminent failure’ closes Libbie Avenue, Cary Street Road for 7-month replacement project
The sanitary sewer replacement work is scheduled to begin at the end of January and will undergo three phases. The project will shut down sections of both Libbie Avenue and Cary Street Road before its expected August completion.
Henrico Property Transactions – Jan. 4-10, 2023
2411 Salua Drive – $185,000, 1,038 SF (built in 1948), from Adam J. Mobley to Tiya Investments LLC. 4503 Eanes Lane – $214,950, 1,008 SF (built in 1949), from Amber Bennett to Sara Isoke Peyton. 1755 Foxfire Circle – $244,500, 1,562 SF (built in 1980), from Ryan D....
Former Henrico Delegate James ‘Jimmie’ Massie dies at 64
Former Virginia Delegate James 'Jimmie' Massie, who served Henrico County for a decade, has died. He was 64.
