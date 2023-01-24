Acacia midtown owners Dale and Aline Reitzer are preparing to open the third iteration of their award-winning restaurant in the Libbie Mill shopping center — and their first restaurant in three years. Why it matters: The Reitzers are basically Richmond restaurant royalty and were instrumental in helping establish Richmond as a nationally recognized food town. Light, bright, airy and welcome was what Aline Reitzer was going for with this restaurant. Photo: Karri Peifer/AxiosWhat's happening: Acacia still doesn't have an official opening date, but it started hosting reservation-only pop-ups last week (announced via Instagram) while it staffs up and trains...

