Washington State

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday. The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of...
Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Wagner group

(Reuters) – Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted sarcastically on Friday to new U.S. sanctions against his Wagner private military group, and the Kremlin said Washington had been smearing Wagner without reason for years. The United States on Thursday designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some...
Blast heard at military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan – state media

DUBAI (Reuters) – A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday. “The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing...
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades

(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further room...
Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt “spiral of death”

(Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialogue in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue shooting attack on Friday.
Missile hits Kharkiv apartment building, one dead- governor

(Reuters) -A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city’s central Kyiv district.
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank’s view. While the U.S. economy...
ICE to open London gas hub, creating route around EU price cap

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Intercontinental Exchange plans to launch a “parallel market” in London for Title Transfer Facility gas trading next month, it said on Friday, providing a way for market participants to avoid the European Union’s gas price cap. ICE hosts trading on the TTF...
Finnish journalists found guilty in rare defence intelligence case

HELSINKI (Reuters) – A Finnish court on Friday said two journalists at Finland’s largest daily were found guilty of revealing classified defence intelligence, in a rare criminal trial restricting press freedom in the Nordic country. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Mexico, NGO double down on efforts to protect world’s smallest porpoise

SAN FELIPE, Mexico (Reuters) – Enforcement efforts to protect the vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise, have led to a significant drop in fishing in a protected area that is home to the critically endangered species, the Mexican government and a non-profit said after a year of enhanced partnership.

