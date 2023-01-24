ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing

LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by adopting a rule that allows fiduciaries to consider […] The post Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
rmef.org

New Reporting Tool Fights Nebraska Wildlife Crime

Below is a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Guns in Nebraska: Three hearings cover proposed future of firearm laws

Three bills which would alter Nebraska fire-arm laws were the topic of controversy on Thursday, Jan. 26, for four and half hours. Dozens of constituents gathered in front of the Judiciary Committee at the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on separate bills that would, respectively, waive training requirements for concealed carry permits, require suicide awareness training for the same permits and allow off-duty police officers to carry handguns when picking up their children on school grounds.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Bill would repeal helmet law for certain motorcyclists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Testimony was heard Wednesday in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee for a bill that would alter Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet mandate. Current state law requires that an individual wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle or moped. Blair Sen. Ben Hansen introduced LB91, which would no...
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Elk sightings on the rise in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reporting an uptick in elk sightings throughout the state. The DNR’s Mick Klemesrud tells Brownfield elk have certainly been seen in Iowa before, but it seems to be happening more frequently. “We’re trying to figure out where they are coming from,” he said. “They might be out looking for new cows to meet, and of course there are none in Iowa, so they just kind of keep wandering through.”
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want

Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Western Kansas farmer says fields are like a “desert,” with concerns that it won’t improve

A Western Kansas farmer says a dire situation continues in his region as a crippling drought enters its third year. Gary Millershaski tells Brownfield he’s received 5-and-half inches of precipitation in 14 months, including a recent snowstorm. “We’re sitting on a time bomb that trust me, I love the moisture, but .40 to .60 hundredths of moisture melted in a gauge won’t even soak up.”
KANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings

WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
NEBRASKA STATE

