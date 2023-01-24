The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reporting an uptick in elk sightings throughout the state. The DNR’s Mick Klemesrud tells Brownfield elk have certainly been seen in Iowa before, but it seems to be happening more frequently. “We’re trying to figure out where they are coming from,” he said. “They might be out looking for new cows to meet, and of course there are none in Iowa, so they just kind of keep wandering through.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO