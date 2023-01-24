Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator offers bill to increase tax and scrutiny on 'games of skill'
LINCOLN, Neb. — They look like video slots but are technically called "games of skill" and they are popping up in convenience stores, bars and supermarkets all across Nebraska. "All these gray area machines have proliferated absolutely everywhere and they're now next to every church and school in the...
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing
LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by adopting a rule that allows fiduciaries to consider […] The post Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
rmef.org
New Reporting Tool Fights Nebraska Wildlife Crime
Below is a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Guns in Nebraska: Three hearings cover proposed future of firearm laws
Three bills which would alter Nebraska fire-arm laws were the topic of controversy on Thursday, Jan. 26, for four and half hours. Dozens of constituents gathered in front of the Judiciary Committee at the Nebraska State Capitol to testify on separate bills that would, respectively, waive training requirements for concealed carry permits, require suicide awareness training for the same permits and allow off-duty police officers to carry handguns when picking up their children on school grounds.
1011now.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska drinking water pose growing health concern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans use water every day. To drink, cook, shower, clean, to survive. But experts are concerned about how much nitrate is in our drinking water. It’s a chemical you can’t see, smell or taste but may cause cancer. “When you ingest them they can...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
KSNB Local4
Bill would repeal helmet law for certain motorcyclists
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Testimony was heard Wednesday in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee for a bill that would alter Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet mandate. Current state law requires that an individual wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle or moped. Blair Sen. Ben Hansen introduced LB91, which would no...
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Elk sightings on the rise in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reporting an uptick in elk sightings throughout the state. The DNR’s Mick Klemesrud tells Brownfield elk have certainly been seen in Iowa before, but it seems to be happening more frequently. “We’re trying to figure out where they are coming from,” he said. “They might be out looking for new cows to meet, and of course there are none in Iowa, so they just kind of keep wandering through.”
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits
A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
North Platte Telegraph
In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want
Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
doniphanherald.com
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen....
voiceofmuscatine.com
Western Kansas farmer says fields are like a “desert,” with concerns that it won’t improve
A Western Kansas farmer says a dire situation continues in his region as a crippling drought enters its third year. Gary Millershaski tells Brownfield he’s received 5-and-half inches of precipitation in 14 months, including a recent snowstorm. “We’re sitting on a time bomb that trust me, I love the moisture, but .40 to .60 hundredths of moisture melted in a gauge won’t even soak up.”
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Rancher says weather challenges have created unpresented, historic challenges
A Southwest Nebraska rancher says weather extremes have taken its toll on his herd and his operation’s financial outlook. Logan Pribbeno of Wine Glass Ranch tells Brownfield “It was the driest year in our 134-year history until we got to December, and it was the wettest month in our 134-year history.”
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
