Aerobraze OKC awarded Air Force contract to remanufacture F-16 regenerative heat exchangers
Aerobraze Engineered Technologies Oklahoma City has been awarded a five-year contract with the U.S. Air Force for the remanufacture of F-16 fighter aircraft regenerative heat exchangers at the Tinker Air Force Base. Wall Colmonoy Aerobraze Oklahoma City specializes in the remanufacture and overhaul of F-16 INCONEL alloy and aluminum heat...
OK Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs.
Bri-Steel Manufacturing Announces Expansion In Enid
EDMONTON, Alberta - Bri-Steel Manufacturing (Integris International Inc.) a leading North American manufacture of large diameter seamless steel pipe is pleased to announce they are building their second North American Thermal Pipe Expansion mill (TPE) in Enid, Oklahoma. Bri-Steel has acquired the former GEFCO facility in Enid, Oklahoma. The facility...
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation rejects OTA's request for ACCESS Oklahoma route to cross Lake Thunderbird
The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation denied the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request to cross sections of Lake Thunderbird and Norman Dam, causing the agency to modify its current alignment for the South Extension Turnpike, part of ACCESS Oklahoma. The USBR did not approve OTA’s application because the plan did...
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics accepting applications for academic year 2023-24
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 academic year. The OSSM enrolls primarily high school sophomores who will enter their junior year in the fall. Applications are also accepted by rising seniors. There is no cost to state residents for tuition, room or board. “OSSM provides a rigorous academic program for some of…
CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community
Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
Rock walls to replace diving boards at Yukon pools
Aquatic rock walls will replace diving boards at Yukon city pools. The Yukon City Council, at its Jan. 17th meeting, approved reallocating $37,492 from the Parks & Recreation capital improvement account. Funds will be used to make upgrades and repairs to the City of Yukon’s aquatic facilities. Diving boards...
Oklahoma City professor, student transforming hospital rooms for young patients
A local nurse and a nursing student are on a special mission to brighten the days of children who are in the hospital.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
New health care services for veterans could be coming to Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — New health care services for veterans could be coming to Norman. The VA closed on the purchase of a facility they’ll use for various hospital services. In the past, veterans in Cleveland County would have to travel out of state for substance abuse treatment. Now,...
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
Semitrailer fire causes traffic delays near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semitrailer that caught fire early Wednesday morning caused traffic delays on Airport Road near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Around 5:15 a.m., the brakes on a semitrailer caught fire and spread to the trailer, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Authorities shut down part of westbound Airport Road at South MacArthur Boulevard, but vehicles have since been allowed to travel past the scene.
Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens
Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
Medical marijuana could lose “billions.” Here’s why
A traffic stop led Union City police to a SUV filled with illegal weed on Tuesday.
