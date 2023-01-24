ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

enidbuzz.com

Bri-Steel Manufacturing Announces Expansion In Enid

EDMONTON, Alberta - Bri-Steel Manufacturing (Integris International Inc.) a leading North American manufacture of large diameter seamless steel pipe is pleased to announce they are building their second North American Thermal Pipe Expansion mill (TPE) in Enid, Oklahoma. Bri-Steel has acquired the former GEFCO facility in Enid, Oklahoma. The facility...
ENID, OK
pdjnews.com

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics accepting applications for academic year 2023-24

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 academic year. The OSSM enrolls primarily high school sophomores who will enter their junior year in the fall. Applications are also accepted by rising seniors. There is no cost to state residents for tuition, room or board. “OSSM provides a rigorous academic program for some of…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
multihousingnews.com

TWG Breaks Ground on $47M Oklahoma City Affordable Community

Fairground Flats is scheduled for delivery in 2024. TWG Development has broken ground on Fairground Flats, a 216-unit affordable housing community in Oklahoma City. Construction is slated for completion in 2024. The $47 million project is being developed with the support of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Citibank, Bank of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Rock walls to replace diving boards at Yukon pools

Aquatic rock walls will replace diving boards at Yukon city pools. The Yukon City Council, at its Jan. 17th meeting, approved reallocating $37,492 from the Parks & Recreation capital improvement account. Funds will be used to make upgrades and repairs to the City of Yukon’s aquatic facilities. Diving boards...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

New health care services for veterans could be coming to Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — New health care services for veterans could be coming to Norman. The VA closed on the purchase of a facility they’ll use for various hospital services. In the past, veterans in Cleveland County would have to travel out of state for substance abuse treatment. Now,...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Semitrailer fire causes traffic delays near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semitrailer that caught fire early Wednesday morning caused traffic delays on Airport Road near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Around 5:15 a.m., the brakes on a semitrailer caught fire and spread to the trailer, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Authorities shut down part of westbound Airport Road at South MacArthur Boulevard, but vehicles have since been allowed to travel past the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
NORMAN, OK

