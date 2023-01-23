Read full article on original website
Perry Lions Club discuss transparency with Oklahoma Tax Commission Director, Doug Linehan
Perry Lions Club met for their weekly luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Elks Lodge. Lion Sherri DeBord called the meeting to order, beginning with the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Lion Dave Bluethman led the group in prayer. Lion Melissa then introduced the program, Director Doug Linehan of the Oklahoma Tax Commission. With him, Linehan brought Deputy Executive Director Jessica…
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
Heather Winn named OSU Extension Distinguished Educator
Oklahoma State University Extension has announced Heather Winn as the 2023 Distinguished Educator. Winn, the Family and Consumer Sciences/4-H educator for OSU Extension in Cherokee County, was recognized during an awards luncheon in Stillwater on Jan. 25. The annual honor is presented to a county educator, district program specialist or...
Beta Sigma Phi hosts regular meetings
Kayla Rogers, Lucien, a co-leader of a new support group in Perry called Embrace Grace, was guest speaker for Xi Epsilon Rho, Beta Sigma Phi when they met Jan. 18 at the home of Lois Smith with Gloria Brown as hostess, assisted by Brenda Vollmer and Mrs. Smith. Kayla Rogers was introduced by Gloria Brown. She explained Embrace Grace is held at 6 p.m. each Wednesday at The Fountain located at…
News Briefs
Noble County Genealogy Society Meeting The Noble County Geology Society will meet this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m., at the American Legion building, located at 716 Delaware. Morrison Community Dance The Midnight Special Band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28. Please bring a covered dish. The event will be at the old community building located at…
10 Years Ago
The fourth grade Perry elementary school class of Janice Bass won the chili supper canned food drive contest. The class contributed 141 cans of the total 928 cans collected from tstudents. They earned a donut party, compliments of Daylight Donuts. Members of the Noble County Geneology Society plan to publish...
Oklahoma City man convicted of carjacking, kidnapping, using firearm in Metro parking garage
Afederal jury recently convicted Robert Lee Harrison, Jr., 49, of Oklahoma City, of carjacking and other crimes, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester. On April 6, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Harrison. Count 1 charged Harrison with illegal possession of ammunition. Count 2 charged him with carjacking.
BIllings Chamber to host Children’s Valentine’s party
The Billings Chamber of Commerce is set to host a Children’s Valentine’s Party on Feb. 25 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Billings Community Building. Entertainment will consist of snacks, crafts and games.
Young artists needed for Festival of the Arts Youth Art Sale
Applications are now being accepted for Arts Council Oklahoma City’s Youth Art Sale, which gives young local artists the opportunity to showcase their creative works of art. The Youth Art Sale is a one-day event allowing Oklahoma’s emerging young artists to display and sell their artwork during the Festival of the Arts.
Extraordinary nursing faculty to be recognized with The DAISY Award at NOC
Nursing faculty at Northern Oklahoma College will soon be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing faculty. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to express gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care they provide patients and families.
Enid Johndrow Heppler
Enid Johndrow Heppler, 93, of Perry Oklahoma passed into the loving arms of her Savior January 19, 2023. She was born August 23, 1929 in Hunter, Oklahoma to Leo and Elsie Campbell Johndrow. She moved to Perry when she was 11 years old. Enid attended grade school in Garfield and Noble Counties. She met the love of her life, Bernard (Hep), her junior year of high school.
‘Give a sheet for your neighbor’
Pastor Peter Olson of the Zion Lutheran Church had a vision to help supply bedding for the needs of children. The shared ministries of Zion Lutheran Church (Perry), Faith Lutheran Church (Enid), St Paul’s United Church of Christ (Marshall), and Prince of Peace Lutheran (Ponca City) collected a mountain of sheets, blankets, socks, and stuffed animals. Cindy Rupp delivered the items to For the…
Billings Boys Basketball named Hillsdale Christian Tournament Champions
Billings Boys Basketball Team ‘fought hard’ Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20-22, and walked away as the Hillsdale Christian Tournament Champions. Our coaches executed great game plans winning every game in the tournament by 15 or more points. This takes the boys to a 10-5 season. Billings Girls Basketball Team also fought hard and walked away as Runner ups in the Tournament. The Lady…
Mike Gundy adds Bryan Nardo to Cowboy Football Coaching Staff
Nardo named Defensive Coordinator; Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie Elevated on staff. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced today the addition of Bryan Nardo as the new defensive coordinator for Cowboy football. Additionally, Joe Bob Clements has been elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator and Tim Duffie has been elevated to Defensive...
Cowgirls look to even Season Series with K-State
Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-6, 3-4 Big 12) • Head Coach: Jacie Hoyt (Sixth Year — 94-71) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) • Head Coach: Jeff Mittie (31st Year — 612-352) Game 20 · Jan. 25, 2023 · 6:30 p.m. Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) Video: None TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Mike Wolfe, Bryndon Manzer) Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM (Casey Kendrick, Latricia Trammell) Live Stats: okstate.statbroadcast.com Tickets: okstate.com/tickets Social Media: Twitter — @osuwbb, Instagram — @osuwbb Facebook — www.facebook.com/ CowgirlBasketball/ What 2 Watch 4.
