Oklahoma State

The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
The Independent

Two-year-old boy drowned in lake accident, coroner rules

A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake in an accident after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard.Greyson Birch, from the Sholing area of Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of May 30, 2021.He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but he died on June 3, 2021.At an inquest into his death at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp concluded he died by accident in a “tragedy”.Pathologists gave the cause of death as “1A post-cardiac arrest hypoxic ischemic brain injury and 1B submersion...
psychreg.org

Mandatory Cognitive Testing for Older Drivers Helps Prevent Car Crashes

A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that motor vehicle collisions decreased after Japan implemented a mandatory cognitive screening test for older drivers when they renewed their driver’s licences. But there was an increased number of road injuries for pedestrians and cyclists. For...

