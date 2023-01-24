Read full article on original website
Mellen Jordan
2d ago
both my senior dogs passed last year. i am so heartbroken, it actually hurts. i have a big yard, a good vet and all the love he could need.im here if he needs a home, or any of his furry friends.
2
notagroupthinkr
3d ago
Please adopt if you can ...these precious fur babies know you saved their lives...they show you their appreciation till death do you part ...nothing like the love of your best fur baby friend .
2
Story of Dog in Tennessee Reunited with Homeless Owner Is Beyond Touching
An animal center is now working to keep them together.Continue reading
Rescue in Texas Introduces the Dogs Who Have Been Awaiting Adoption the Longest
All of these pups would make wonderful family members!Continue reading
Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?
If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
Valentine’s Day restaurant options around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Treat your Valentine to a special meal this Feb. 14. The holiday falls on a Tuesday, but several Connecticut restaurants are extending their menu offerings for several days. The Cottage in Westport will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14...
Firefighters Hailed Heroes for Saving Lost Dog From California Storm Drain
The family feared they lost him forever.Continue reading
Newtown Nursing Home Hit With Safety Violation, First Selectman Says Do Better
According to FOX 61, a nursing home called Newtown Rehab and Health Care has been found in violation of health and safety standards. The article states the facility received an order of immediate jeopardy: which reportedly means "that state inspectors found something so bad it presented a risk of serious injury or death."
Is It Real? CT Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll
An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not. The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of …
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyotes are on the prowl across the state of New York — not only for food — but for love. The coyote breeding season runs from late January to March in New York. As they search for a mate, they are more active, making coyote sightings more prevalent.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
VIDEO: LEGO is leaving Connecticut
Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. visits middle schoolers in West Haven.
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations. Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor,...
Connecticut lawmakers consider legalizing 'human composting'
Instead of being buried or cremated, "human composting" entails covering remains with natural, biodegradable materials. After several months, the result is upward of 15 bags of nutrient-rich soil.
What goes up must come down
Although helium-filled balloon launches have long been used for celebrations, they lose their innocence when their hazardous remnants litter Long Island Sound, or kill sea turtles, whales and other animals who mistake them as food. Young sea birds suffer, too, when entangled in the curling ribbon attached to balloons, so much so they end up tied to their nests.
Newtown First Selectman Tells Ghost Hunters to Stay Out of Psych Hospital
The Fairfield Hills Campus is located in Newtown, CT has been a source of pride and frustration for locals. The campus was once the site of a psychiatric hospital. When the hospital closed, it became a destination for paranormal enthusiasts. While much of the campus has been renovated to house local businesses and municipal buildings, there are still some vacant structures on the property that have become a magnet for ghost hunters.
Connecticut adopting new health information system to cut down on delays in care
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new statewide system hopes to improve communication within the health care industry. Connie, the state’s official health information exchange, lets medical professionals and patients share medical information electronically. “Before our practices used Connie, there was a lot of frustration, inaccuracies and delays in care,” said Dr. Albert Villarin, the chief […]
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. POLL: Do you agree with the proposal to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers?. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has made the most of the late January open water, with a number of successful kayak trips. He’s been splitting his time between CT and RI, and has found nice catches of salmon, rainbow trout, yellow perch, and largemouth bass. The salmon have been falling for inline spinners, while the best trout action has come from slow-trolling spinners and small Rapalas. The fish seem to be hanging on drop-offs near heavy weedlines, and while the fights are sluggish due to the cold water, there has been no lack of action. Second hand reports from holdover bass anglers are still reporting steady catches in the Housatonic, along with scattered but relatively steady catches from the Eastern CT rivers.
