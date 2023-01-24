ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker
 5 days ago

Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross (left) and Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty battled again Saturday at Urbandale. (Photo by Matthew Putney)

By Dana Becker | Feature photo by Matthew Putney

The rematch went to Dreshaun Ross this past weekend at the prestigious Ed Winger Classic.

Ross, the uber-talented Fort Dodge freshman, topped Waverly-Shell Rock senior and future Iowa State Cyclone McCrae Hagarty in a thrilling 195-pound final.

The two battled until sudden victory, with Ross scoring the win. Earlier this year, Hagarty bested Ross in another close contest.

Waverly-Shell Rock came out on top overall, as the Go-Hawks scored 13 more points than Southeast Polk. Bettendorf was third followed by Ankeny Centennial, Waukee Northwest and Fort Dodge.

The event featured several and exciting championship matches, though, one failed to take place At 138 pounds, Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock was awarded a medical forfeit vs. McKinely Robbins from Greene County. Both are future Div. I wrestlers, as Block is headed to Iowa and Robbins to Oregon State.

Waverly-Shell Rock star Ryder Block won the 138-pound title at the Ed Winger Classic. (Photo by Matthew Putney)

Both are at the top of their respective classes and former state champions.

Block’s teammates Bas Diaz, Danny Diaz,

Southeast Polk’s Carter Pearson handed Blair (Nebraska) sophomore Hudson Loges his first loss this year in the 106-pound finals, 12-4. Pearson’s teammate, Brent Slade, also came out on top.

Bettendorf’s Jake Knight, Cody Trevino, Waukee Northwest’s Koufax Christensen, Underwood’s Gable Porter, Norwalk’s Dominic Tigner, Johnston’s Sam Zindel, and West Des Moines Dowling’s Ralston Rumley and Carson Hagan were all individual winners.

Jayden Luna from Bettendorf led the tournament field with four pins, while Mason Wray of Valley had the fastest fall in just six seconds.

Lynx prevail over ‘Cats at NCC

One of the oldest and most respected wrestling conferences in the state held their annual tournament, as the North Central Conference Championships took place in Hampton.

A year after being denied by a half-point, Webster City came out on top over Humboldt and Clarion-Goldfield/Dows.

The Lynx saw Carson Doolittle, Austin Mason, CJ Hisler and Jaxon Cherry each claim titles, while Linden Phextoumphone and Landon Griffin finished second. Hisler, a senior, pushed his season record to 19-0 with three falls.

Humboldt’s Cyler Cirks, Jase Goodell and Ty Gargano were each crowned champions, while Jayson Stevens, Taylor Mahler and Carter Heilskov of Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Barrett Morgan and Tate Slagle from Algona, Max Currier and Kaleb Hambly of Clear Lake were also winners.

Ankeny dominates at home duals

Named after long-time Ankeny head coach Dave Ewing, the Dave Ewing Ankeny Duals were dominated by the host school.

The Hawks prevailed over Bondurant-Farrar, Independence, Spencer and Sioux City North, going 4-0 with Perez Perez, Lincoln Folkers, Teagan Peiffer, Xander Kenworthy, Cade Bennethum and Will Hinrichs each doing the same.

Bondurant-Farrar’s Reid Foster, Conner Fiser, Matthew McCrea, Nolan Fellers and Jack Lewis all went 4-0.

Two-day Irgens Invite title to Don Bosco

As they have done all year, Don Bosco dominated at the two-day Herb Irgens Invitational hosted by OABCIG. The event featured 25 teams and is one of the longest regular season events in the state.

The Dons racked up 271 points, finishing well ahead of a Top-5 that included Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Carroll, Tonganoxie (Kansas) and West Hancock.

Myles McMahon, Andrew Kimball, Jared Thiry and Mack Ortner all picked up individual titles for Don Bosco, while Carroll’s Dreylen Schweitzer, Cael Nelson and Cooper Ludwig were crowned.

West Lyon’s Ryan Bahnson and Emmitt Fleshman, West Hancock’s Teague Smith and Kellen Smith, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Garrett McHugh won weight classes.

Ludwig came out in one of the toughest brackets, as he topped Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ty Koedam in the final, 6-2. The bracket also included Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco and four others who finished in the Top-8 and have at least 22 wins on the year.

Kellen Smith moved to 32-0 with a sudden-victory over Don Bosco’s Kyler Knaack at 152. The loss was just the second of the year for Knaack.

State contender suffers serious injury

Cale Seaton of Iowa City High suffered a severe leg injury while competing this past weekend at the Bean City Duals. Seaton, a top-ranked 126-pounder in Class 3A, was hurt in the finals while competing against Mount Vernon’s Jase Jaspers.

According to a tweet by Cale Seaton's mother, Amber Seaton, her son escaped without any fractures. She posted on social media that he was “finally able to get it put back into place and is much more comfortable.”

Further testing is scheduled to see the extent of the damage done, but she added that they are “certainly blessed to not be having surgery (that night).”

Cale Seaton seriously injured his leg Saturday at the Bean City Duals.

Mount Vernon claimed the overall title with a 51-18 victory vs. City High, while Dubuque Hempstead was third and Clear Creek-Amana fourth.

Seaton’s teammate, Ben Kueter, continued to show why he is considered one of the top wrestlers not only in the state but the nation, pinning all five of his opponents in under 50 seconds. Gabe Arnold, also highly ranked, also won all five of his matches by pin.

