“How does anybody know when they’re telling the truth?”. If we don’t count Jesus Christ and Kesha, Samia sings 10 distinct human names across her new album, Honey. Pseudonymous or not, each of these sonic characters stands for a flesh-and-blood individual, and every “you” outweighs the lyric sheet, vowels plump and rounded by a real soul. “Muriel” and “David,” “Gigi” and “Meredith,” “Chris” and “Amelia” — the inhabitants of Honey wash infants under kitchen faucets, sweat away mascara while raving to Def Leppard, and ride along in the backseat to emergency rooms.

15 HOURS AGO