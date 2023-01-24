Read full article on original website
Jordy Puts A Queer Spin On An Early 2000s Hit With 'Story Of A Boy'
This is the story of a boy… who reimagined a hit song from the early aughts as a love letter to his younger self. In reality, Jordy, 27, is hardly a boy. The openly gay singer-songwriter has been releasing music since 2017, steadily building a repertoire of hooky, sweet-sounding pop songs. His debut album, Mind Games, dropped in 2021, and he’s collaborated with fellow rising indie-pop acts like Joy Oladokun, Emma Løv, and Loote. He even nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Bop Shop: Songs From Kali Uchis, Libianca, Caroline Rose, And More
The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
Blind date: ‘We didn’t talk about star signs, which is rare for London gays’
I try not to have any expectations, but I was excited and intrigued. I liked his jacket a lot, and a big messy fringe is always fun. Living in other countries while at university. The strangeness of being queer when a lot of our straight friends are starting to reach those “settled” milestones like marriage, houses and kids. We didn’t talk about star signs, which I’m tempted to say is rare for London gays.
Samia Is Working Toward Euphoria
“How does anybody know when they’re telling the truth?”. If we don’t count Jesus Christ and Kesha, Samia sings 10 distinct human names across her new album, Honey. Pseudonymous or not, each of these sonic characters stands for a flesh-and-blood individual, and every “you” outweighs the lyric sheet, vowels plump and rounded by a real soul. “Muriel” and “David,” “Gigi” and “Meredith,” “Chris” and “Amelia” — the inhabitants of Honey wash infants under kitchen faucets, sweat away mascara while raving to Def Leppard, and ride along in the backseat to emergency rooms.
