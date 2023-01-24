Read full article on original website
Stanley County High School inducts 11 new National Honor Society members
The Ta-Tonka Chapter of National Honor Society at Stanley County inducted 11 new members this week (Jan. 23, 2023). These students exemplify the pillars of scholarship, leadership, service, and character. New members are pictured left to right – Kaysen Magee, Grace Sargent, Rachel Nemec, Luna Garcia, Tatum Scott, Dalyn Heezen,...
Attentive store clerk saves Fort Pierre resident from losing $30K to Microsoft scam
A Fort Pierre resident came close to losing $30-thousand dollars after their computer locked up earlier this week. A source close to the situation told DRG Media Group News the person called the phone number that appeared on the computer screen, thinking it was technical support for Microsoft. The individual was kept on the phone for several hours, withdrew $30-thousand from their account and started to send the money to the person on the phone using a coin cloud machine at a local convenience store.
Workforce shortage a top concern for state republican legislators
South Dakota lawmakers are taking a long weekend off before they return to Pierre Monday (Jan. 30, 2023) for the only five day week of the session. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre says they continue to hear about one critical issue. Mortenson says the state has to attract...
Leonard A. Schatz | 1942 - 2023
Leonard A. Schatz, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, Avera Gettysburg Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023, at the church.
Eagle Butte men indicted for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
Two men from Eagle Butte have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. 34 year old Taten Joseph Ducheneaux and 34 year old Taryn Joseph Ducheneaux each pleaded not guilty. Court information alleges both men assaulted another...
