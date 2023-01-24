Read full article on original website
Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent
HEART BUTTE — Blackfeet Child and Family Services removed 11 children from a shelter Thursday on Heart Butte School District property overseen by Mike Tatsey, who is under scrutiny as superintendent for the district. The Feather Woman Healing Lodge is a short-term group shelter for K-12 students. Tribal officials appeared to be shuttering operations at […] The post Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department looking for information after elk found dumped and wasted
BROWNING, Mont. - More information is being sought after an elk was found dumped and wasted. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department is asking anyone with information to reach out and provide some answers. You can call these numbers to report information and remain anonymous:. Police Department- (406) 338-7566. Game...
montanarightnow.com
Browning man sentenced to two years in prison for assault on Blackfeet Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Browning man who admitted to beating another man in the head on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Dale Ray Racine, 30, pleaded guilty in...
Flathead Beacon
Browning Man Charged in Assault Sentenced to Two Years in Prison
A 30-year-old Browning man who admitted to beating another man in the head on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Jan. 26 to two years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release. Dale Ray Racine pleaded...
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
Flathead Lake Brewing Company working to reopen after 'unforeseen disaster'
One of the Flathead’s most iconic breweries has been closed for close to two months after a suppression pipe burst over the main kitchen.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
montanarightnow.com
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
montanarightnow.com
Poor road conditions, multiple crashes reported in Glacier County Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Poor road conditions in Glacier County Friday are making travel difficult. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness is reporting multiple crashes on US-2. Both lanes are being impacted by crashes as of Friday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Snow covered roads are being reported on...
Columbia Falls, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbia Falls. The Whitefish High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Falls High School on January 30, 2023, 15:15:00. The Whitefish High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Falls High School on January 30, 2023, 15:15:00.
