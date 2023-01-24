ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MT

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent

HEART BUTTE — Blackfeet Child and Family Services removed 11 children from a shelter Thursday on Heart Butte School District property overseen by Mike Tatsey, who is under scrutiny as superintendent for the district. The Feather Woman Healing Lodge is a short-term group shelter for K-12 students. Tribal officials appeared to be shuttering operations at […] The post Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEART BUTTE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Browning Man Charged in Assault Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

A 30-year-old Browning man who admitted to beating another man in the head on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Jan. 26 to two years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release. Dale Ray Racine pleaded...
BROWNING, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty

A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Poor road conditions, multiple crashes reported in Glacier County Friday

BROWNING, Mont. - Poor road conditions in Glacier County Friday are making travel difficult. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness is reporting multiple crashes on US-2. Both lanes are being impacted by crashes as of Friday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Snow covered roads are being reported on...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT

