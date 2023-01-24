Read full article on original website
‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism
New voting legislation would implement a run-off election if a candidate for a statewide office doesn't receive a majority of votes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system.
Artists sought to help with Kansas suffrage memorial
The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building. The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of...
