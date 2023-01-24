Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC] forms a near-term bull flag; bids can be placed at…
The bull flag indicated $24.2k as a target. The presence of a bullish breaker offered greater support to BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] noted impressive gains in January 2023.
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish.
Tesla’s Q4 report: Position on Bitcoin (BTC) remains unchanged
Tesla has not sold any Bitcoins in the fourth quarter of 2022. The e-car manufacturer’s digital assets value has seen a significant drop compared to Q3. Tesla, an American multinational electric car manufacturer, has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The firm spearheaded by Elon Musk continues to hold the same position on Bitcoin (BTC) compared to its Q3 2022 report. The firm has not sold or purchased any BTC.
Optimism short-term holders planning to book profit should read this first
Velodrome, a new DEX on Optimism, witnessed a 52% uptick in TVL. Despite declining transactions and testnet performance, positive indicators suggested an optimistic future for Optimism. Recently, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Optimism network called Velodrome witnessed a 52% uptick in its total value locked (TVL). This significant...
BAYC profits soar as NFT demand rises, but what has holders anxious
BAYC holders were observed to be in profit as demand for the NFT increased. APE token price rose, but network growth continued to decline. In a recent development, it was discovered that holders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club [BAYC] were profitable over the last few months. The NFT asset outperformed many others in the crypto space, despite the turbulence of the industry’s markets.
Assessing the odds of Canto DEX pushing ATOM up on the price chart
Canto DEX set a new record with a $63.2 million transaction volume. An increase in development activity and ATOM’s volume suggests good days for the Cosmos network ahead. The Cosmos-based L1 blockchain Canto DEX recently set a new record with its transaction volume reaching $63.2 million, surpassing the likes of Solana and Fantom.
Is Bitcoin in early bull phase? Refer to these metrics for an answer
Bitcoin entered the early stages of a bull phase, as per CryptoQuant’s data. A decline in Bitcoin returns compared to other cycles was observed. Bitcoin has entered the early stages of a bull phase, according to recent data provided by CryptoQuant. Now, you might ask for a more detailed...
Polkadot’s [DOT] recovery is likely: Can bulls target pre-FTX levels?
DOT found a steady ground, and price recovery could be likely. DOT's Funding Rate declined, but there was a slight improvement at press time. Polkadot [DOT] bulls...
Chiliz Chain 2.0 on the way: Gauging its effects on CHZ
Chiliz’s network upgrade may increase demand exponentially. Short-term CHZ prospects remained weak, but the long-term outlook just got a lot better. The Chiliz [CHZ] network was in the midst of a major network upgrade at press time. According to an update by founder Alexandre Dreyfus on 26 January, Chiliz 2.0 would introduce various positive changes.
OANDA opens up the crypto market for traders in Singapore
OANDA, a leading online trading platform, has been named Singapore’s #1 crypto broker for client satisfaction, according to a recent survey conducted by a leading financial news outlet. This marks the second consecutive year OANDA has received this honor, solidifying its position as the go-to choice for crypto traders in Singapore.
Polygon’s [MATIC] price shoots up after recording handsome growth in…
DeFi protocols powered Polygon’s network growth. MATIC’s price rallied by over 10% at press time. Polygon’s [MATIC] fantastic 2023 continued and investors couldn’t have asked for more. As a crypto market analyst revealed on 26 January, the scaling solution surpassed Ethereum [ETH] in daily active users by blockchain, hitting more than 344k users at press time.
Tron: Weekly report and important data sets to give you better trading ideas
TRON’s weekly report highlighted the updated statistics of the network. Despite registering price gains, TRX’s performance on the metrics front was sluggish. TRON [TRX] recently released the latest edition of its weekly report, revealing how the network has been performing during the last seven days. The report mentioned all the notable developments that happened in the TRON ecosystem.
Arbitrum outperforms Polygon and Optimism in this key area
Arbitrum generated higher revenue compared to other L2 solutions with no token incentives. NFT trading volume surged on Arbitrum. Arbitrum was observed to be generating more revenue when compared to other layer-2 solutions like Optimism and Polygon. According to data provided by the token terminal, Arbitrum generated $14.4 million in...
Is Optimism’s soaring market cap masking these troubling signals
Declining active users and transactions on Optimism could affect its future success. High fees and lack of interest in the native token could contribute to the decline in active users. Based on data provided by Token Terminal, Optimism’s [OP] market cap continued to grow despite a decline in the number...
Exploring Litecoin’s [LTC] position as it looks to dominate the market in 2023
Litecoin’s bounce back is strongly supported by strong address growth. Whales offer support to LTC as sell pressure attempts to erase recent gains. Litecoin [LTC] was one of the top trending coins between 17 – 24 January, and for good reason. It has outperformed many top coins in the last few months, including Bitcoin [BTC] on key metrics, but what does this mean for its future?
Recap of Tron’s growth journey and why TRX should be in your watch list
Tron’s prospects look good after the robust growth it achieved in 2023. TRX could benefit from the network growth but only if the market is aligned positively. Crypto-savvy observers and enthusiasts may have noticed that the Tron blockchain network has been receiving an increasing share of the spotlight. This has been the case for the last few months and a new update from the network reveals why.
Polygon overtakes Solana by market cap- MATIC’s journey to moon guaranteed?
Polygon became the 10th largest crypto in terms of market cap. Metrics remained bullish over the last week. Polygon [MATIC] reclaimed its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization by flipping Solana [SOL]. Thanks to MATIC’s recent price action, which helped the network once again enter the top 10 clubs.
Can ‘eco-friendly’ Polkadot gain public favor? This data suggests…
Polkadot’s eco-friendliness could positively impact sentiment. Upcoming developments and a growing number of stakers could also drive interest. According to recent data provided by PolkadotInsider, Polkadot [DOT] consumed the least amount of electricity compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market. This eco-friendliness could impact Polkadot and the sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency positively.
Why Avalanche protocols are not the only crucial elements to AVAX rejuvenation
Protocols under the Avalanche chain contributed to the TVL $800 million growth. AVAX would need to maintain several uptick on-chain to overcome a fall. According to information from DeFi Llama, protocols under the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem have contributed immensely to it in the last 30 days. At the time of writing, the AVAX Total Value Locked (TVL) was $890.3 million. However, it would have been impossible to reach the $800 million mark if not for the impact of Yield Yak, GMX, and Benqi.
Why Avalanche investors should maintain caution despite these new updates
Avalanche’s NFT ecosystem got good news as NAKAVERSE went multichain. A few metrics and market indicators were in sellers’ favor. Avalanche’s [AVAX] NFT ecosystem got good news on 23 January, which could help the network register growth in the field. Nakamoto Games, a metaverse ecosystem, recently announced that NAKAVERSE was poised to go multichain. They began by integrating NFTs with Dogecoin [DOGE] and would soon add other networks, including Avalanche.
