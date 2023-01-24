Read full article on original website
Related
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Eat at MOD Pizza Thursday and Help Support IKE at the Same Time
Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?
So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
1460 ESPN Yakima
Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima
WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
Try Something New at a Familiar Place? Try the Bacon, Cheddar, Mushroom Crepes
The other day I met up with a friend at a favorite spot in Yakima. My problem is if there are too many things on the menu I wonder about each and everything and, after too long, I just get something I often get like the chicken fried steak or some type of breakfast combo. This time I figured I'd try something new and stick to it. I'm glad I did.
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
‘Twincussion’ is Twice as Amazing in Yakima at Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre in Yakima is truly a community treasure. The next uniquely enriching performance to grace the stage is coming on February 11th and it will be something to enjoy with the whole family. Taiwanese Duo 'Twincussion' at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima. Double the charisma – TwinCussion is...
Next Time You’re at MOD Pizza, You’re Safe to Get the Hot Honey
Last night I attended the MOD Pizza takeover along with Eisenhower High School for their Mr. Ike pageant. It was a wonderful turn out. Thank you everyone who attended. I never need a reason to visit MOD Pizza as I'm a fan to begin with but anytime I can eat delicious food with cool people and it helps support our local area people through fundraising efforts, I'm all for it.
1460 ESPN Yakima
21 Fast Food Chains in Spokane We Wish Were in the Yakima Valley
🎵SOMEDAY, IT'LL COME ALONG...THE FOOD WE LOVE...🎵. If you live in the Yakima Valley, we have a question for you: How often do you get to visit Spokane? There are many fun things about visiting Spokane and one of them is getting to eat at fast food chains Spokane has that the Yakima Valley doesn’t.
5 Best Places to Get That New Tom Hanks Drink in Yakima
“Life is like a…glass of Diet Coke and Champagne.” - Tom Hanks, probably. Tom Hanks is one lovable guy, just ask any one. He was recently asked about his tipsy behavior at an industry party in Hollywood and he replied that he was drinking something he was calling, “Diet Cokagne”. It seems he had poured a little champagne into his glass of Diet Coke. Soon, word spread about the new Tom Hanks drink, so we wondered which places we could get one of those “Cokagne” drinks in Yakima, with or without the Diet Coke!
Do You Remember Yakima’s Old ‘Video Unlimited’ Movie Store?
Do You Remember Yakima’s Old 'Video Unlimited' Movie Store?. As many people do this time of year, my family has entered into the "spring cleaning" mode early. In doing so, my father passed on my family's old luggage to me. These things are old. They are so old I doubt I'll even donate them to a thrift store.
Vinyl In Yakima! Sales Are Growing Even Though People Don’t Have Players
It has got to be more than just the retro movement. Vinyl has come back in a big way. In fact, it’s reported by StereoGum.com that Vinyl has grown for the 17th straight year. Between new artists like Taylor Swift setting new records (pun intended) or classics released like Michael Jackson’s Thriller or The Beatles’ Abbey Road, vinyl is huge and is still growing!
2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic
Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
Day Dreamers of Yakima! When wasting Time, What do you Dream About?
Scientists in Japan have created a new type of alarm to help with productivity! In short, it can monitor your brainwaves and prevents you from zoning out and daydreaming. When you go into "La La Land," it'll sense it and play an alarm to snap you out of it. They hope people will WANT to use it, although I fear employers may make it part of the job/uniform.
Washington State is Great at a Lot of Things. Traffic isn’t One of Them
We're fortunate we live in Eastern Washington and, more so, we live in a city like Yakima that doesn't have traffic compared to Seattle or Tacoma. That didn't stop Washington state for being one of the worst states to drive in. WalletHub was looking into states that are terrible for...
Yakima’s Last Meal: What Would You Eat On Death Row?
I can finally say, "Thanks, TikTok," because there is proof that I'm not the only one who has thought about this. Usually, it's when I'm watching prison documentaries like 60 Days In or Inside The World's Toughest Prisons. What's that thought? What would I have for my last meal? I used to be a smart aleck and would say stuff like "all-you-could-eat buffet," but in reality, I think I'd probably choose breakfast for dinner, like French Toast, eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, etc. A big good breakfast. The kind that you feel like you're going to die when you're finished anyway.
Do Not Dump Your Oil Down the Drain. Dump It Here Instead
Do you dump your used oil down the sink after you finished frying something or, even worse, deep frying something? Well, don't. Oil can do serious damage to your sink and pipes and everything else it comes in contact with on the way down. So, what can you do with your used oil? Some put it in a second container to dispose of properly but that can add up quickly as well. What do you do? Well, fortunately, we have these oil dump points in Yakima where you can bring your used oil to dispose of properly. Not down the drain, not down a manhole, and not over your neighbor's fence.
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
Marrying in Washington? Enjoy The Central WA Bridal & Event Expo
The Central Washington Bridal & Event Expo in Yakima. If you are planning a wedding, Quinceañera, or special event, you won't want to miss the Central Washington Bridal & Events Expo! Save the date for Saturday, February 4th at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Spend an enjoyable afternoon - check...
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
859
Followers
5K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0