Sioux City Musketeers goalie, Axel Mangbo, earned his first shutout as a Musketeer and led Sioux City to a 1-0 shootout victory Friday night over the Des Moines Buccaneers. Mangbo stopped all 25 shots that he faced in both regulation and overtime. It was the first shutout for Mangbo in 40 games played with the Musketeers.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO