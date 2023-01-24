Jon Rahm's recent stretch of form, which has included four wins in his last six starts worldwide, has made not just himself but all of us wonder: How the heck is this guy not World No. 1? Funny enough, he can finally get back to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking this week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. And, somehow, he doesn’t even have to win to do it.

