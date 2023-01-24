Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfers at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open
Max Homa, 32, a California native and graduate of the University of California Berkeley, added to his Golden State resume with a victory on Saturday in the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines' South Course in San Diego. The victory was his sixth on the PGA Tour, four of them...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy in control in Dubai but a late slip means Monday’s final round isn’t a done deal
DUBAI, U.A.E. — On the day that “moving day” moved by a day, Rory McIlroy made a move. While the Hero Dubai Desert Classic might be a full 24 hours behind schedule, the 32-year-old Northern Irishman will enter Monday’s final round with no one ahead of him. Courtesy of a 65 that contained eight birdies and a lone bogey on the 18th, the World No. 1 is 15 under par and three-shots clear of two Englishmen, Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury, with 18 holes of regulation play on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club still to negotiate.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson, confirmed NOT a joggers guy
Credit where credit is due, Phil Mickelson has never claimed to be a "fashion" guy. Attempts have certainly been made, like with his Mizzen+Main long sleeve button down or with his paper clip in his hat at the Open Championship or his God-awful mock turtleneck era. But no one has ever mistaken Mickelson's scripting for say, Justin Thomas' scripting.
Golf Digest
CBS mics up Max Homa at Torrey Pines, and he promptly gets into rules situation and makes perfect Patrick Reed joke
During a recent appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, Max Homa alluded to the fact he has recently been working with the PGA Tour on the "entertainment" side of professional golf. Homa said he'd been bouncing some ideas around, and that one would be put into effect soon, but wouldn't say which.
Golf Digest
This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?
As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
Golf Digest
Gary McCord had an amazing reason for intentionally missing all 18 greens in a PGA Tour round once
Gary McCord is known for a lot of things, from being a tour pro, to his longtime role on TV, to his role with the movie "Tin Cup," and, yes, for being dropped from CBS' Masters coverage for saying things Augusta National didn't like. But he is not known for winning on the PGA Tour. Just ask him.
Golf Digest
More fireworks from McIlroy and Reed (this time with their games) as rain brings Monday finish
DUBAI, U.A.E. — There’s just no separating them. Four days on from their brief and over-hyped interaction on the Emirates Golf Club range, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are together again. This time the pair are are six under par and high on the leaderboard, as Day 2 of this rain-delayed Hero Dubai Desert Classic crawled to a tardy Friday conclusion.
Golf Digest
Patrick Reed involved in another rules question after ball gets stuck in tree
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Adding yet another entry to his list of brushes with the Rules of Golf—and another twist to an already chaotic week at the DP World Tour event—Patrick Reed found himself involved in what turned into an unusual discussion/decision when playing the 17th hole at the Emirates Club during the Sunday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Golf Digest
The secret to Jon Rahm's golf swing 'superpower', explained
Every time Jon Rahm hits the golf ball, a natural question pops to mind: How does he hit the golf ball far… with such a short backswing?. The answer is because Rahm’s swing is a move that has been specifically and expertly tailored to his unique body. It may look different, but it's the perfect swing for him. Watch the video below to learn why.
Golf Digest
Brandel Chamblee gushes over Rory McIlroy's 'lyrical' golf swing—and makes 1 big prediction
Getting the seal of approval from Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee, perhaps golf media’s most critical analyst, doesn’t come easily. Especially if you’re Rory McIlroy. Over the years, Chamblee has questioned the four-time major champion’s weightlifting routine and putting technique. The petty Twitter feuds between the two are well-documented.
Golf Digest
Ahead of a fateful meeting with Tiger Woods, Marcus Byrd scores his biggest pro golf victory
SAN DIEGO — Marcus Byrd was like a bunch of other kids who played golf and idolized Tiger Woods in his prime. When the superstar was competing at Congressional Country Club outside Byrd’s hometown of Washington, D.C., he attended with his father, decked out in Tiger’s signature red and black. At the rope line, young Marcus held a picture of Woods that he hoped to have signed. But as he did most of the time back when a frenzied mob surrounded him, Tiger rushed past the boy without a glance.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm is on a rampage in Farmers with Sam Ryder directly in his sights
SAN DIEGO — Oh, to be in Jon Rahm’s head right now. To understand what it’s like to address a golf ball and know that you’re pretty darned sure that you’ll hit it pretty darned close to where you want to. That your self-belief is so strong that nothing seems inescapable, whether it’s the nasty rough on the Torrey Pines South Course or an eight-stroke deficit heading into the final two days.
Golf Digest
The APGA is back on TV at Torrey Pines and will celebrate a minority golfer’s victory
SAN DIEGO — By nearly every measure, the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational played last January at Torrey Pines was a rousing success. The circuit, founded to give minority pro golfers more access to top-level competition, celebrated a watershed moment when the Sunday final round of the 36-hole event was played on the South Course and nationally televised by Golf Channel. In that 2½-hour time slot, the tour got to tell its story of men whose successes and hardships in the game serve as an inspiration for anyone who wants to play.
Golf Digest
Tyrrell Hatton steals show from Stenson-Donald duel, then gets upset holing a 50-footer for eagle to make the cut
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It wasn’t the third round draw the more tabloid-minded members of golf’s audience was hoping for. But it was surely the next best thing. In the absence of a Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed head-to-head, the sight of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald walking the fairways in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic alongside the man he replaced in controversial circumstances, Henrik Stenson, would have to do.
Golf Digest
Max Homa came dangerously close to his own Bryson-rope moment with a tee box sign
PGA Tour funnyman Max Homa is the undisputed King of Golf Twitter, but he came dangerously close on Thursday to being the butt of never-ending jokes in his own social media empire. And to having a pretty nasty headache. During the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the...
Golf Digest
The clubs Max Homa used to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open
Standing five shots back of Sam Ryder heading into Saturday’s final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa was asked what he needed to do to win. “I think if I play the way I played today and make some putts, I'll be fine,” he said. Like...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm can (finally) get back to World No. 1 without winning this week, which is as cracked up as it seems
Jon Rahm's recent stretch of form, which has included four wins in his last six starts worldwide, has made not just himself but all of us wonder: How the heck is this guy not World No. 1? Funny enough, he can finally get back to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking this week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. And, somehow, he doesn’t even have to win to do it.
Golf Digest
DP World Tour pro sets gold standard for yelling ‘Fore!’ after massive foul ball into grandstand
From time-to-time you’ll see Golf Twitter take to task tour pros who, after hitting an errant shot that’s clearly heading toward the gallery, can’t seem to muster the courtesy of warning said fans that a ball is coming their way. Even tour pros themselves call out their peers on this—recall Eddie Pepperell dressing down Bryson DeChambeau. Is it really that hard to yell “Fore!”?
Golf Digest
California cool: Max Homa savors fourth victory in his home state and first as a dad
SAN DIEGO — It could be said that the Torrey Pines golf complex now represents something of a life-and-death circumstance for Max Homa when he's competes in the Farmers Insurance Open. Not literally, of course. But on the same grass, the popular Californian has both absorbed the loss of his childhood idol, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and the joys of cooing at his 2-month-old baby boy, Cam, as the newly crowned tournament champion.
Golf Digest
Civility is being tested at Dubai between players from LIV Golf and the DP World Tour
DUBAI, U.A.E. -- On the surface, the halfway point of this Hero Dubai Desert Classic might appear to be pretty much like past editions of this event, the oldest constituent part of the DP World Tour’s Middle East Swing. But don’t be fooled. Lurking in the undergrowth is an alternative narrative, one darker than who might make off with the winner’s check in this $9 million Rolex Event.
