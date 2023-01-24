Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence

Read full article on original website
Related
yumadailynews.com
‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party
Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward takes the stage at the AZGOP's Election Night Watch Party at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022. The party spent about $330,000 on the event at the ritzy hotel, plus another $200,000 on a three-day bus tour in the final days of the campaign, expenses that some Republicans say came at the cost of losing close races. Screenshot via Republican Party of Arizona/Facebook.
yumadailynews.com
Semiconductor convention moving to Phoenix from San Francisco in 2025
(The Center Square) – Recognizing Arizona’s growing semiconductor sector, North America’s “premier microelectronics exhibition and conference” is coming to town. SEMI, an industry association with members across the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, announced Tuesday it would hold SEMICON West 2025 in Phoenix after holding the conference in San Francisco for the last five decades.
yumadailynews.com
Mesa schools plan to sue social media companies over mental health concerns
MESA - Public schools in Arizona have been planning to file a legal complaint against social media giants Facebook, TikTok, and others. The governing board school district voted to potentially file suit, accusing the tech heavyweights of ruining students' mental health. The vote will allow the district's attorney to work...
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
Comments / 0