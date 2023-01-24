Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What’s the difference?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent weeks, the Commonwealth has experienced a variety of winter weather conditions. With all of the alerts that are issued, you may be wondering — what is the difference between an advisory, a watch, and a warning?. ADVISORYWATCHWARNING. Be AwareBe PreparedTake Action. A winter...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
NBC 29 News
Jaunt plans for the future
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership is focusing on a preliminary study about how it could use alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cells. It says this is part of an effort to make the Central Virginia Area Transit system...
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
Inside Nova
Pileup involving four tractor-trailers, 14 cars closes I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles. State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices across the Commonwealth continue to rise. Around Charlottesville, you will pay close to $3.47 a gallon. That’s 4¢ more than the state average and 14¢ more per gallon than last week. Across the country, the price is even higher at $3.50.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River pedestrian bridge not recommended for funding, Metropolitan Planning Organization not giving up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation just released new SMART SCALE funding, but a major Charlottesville-Albemarle project did not make the cut. A pedestrian bridge that would connect Albemarle County to Charlottesville near Woolen Mills was denied because the cost estimate was “too broad”. Now,...
NBC 29 News
Kroger donating $40k to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger is donating $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It says the money will go towards the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative. “The food bank is big. I mean, the area’s 25 counties, eight cities, about a third of Virginia, so as...
WSET
Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
NBC 29 News
Restaurant Week returns January 30th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurant week is just around the corner. You can choose between 24 different Charlottesville and Albemarle County restaurants from January 30th to February 5th. You’ll be able to get a deal on multiple course meals and some of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Ridge Area...
q101online.com
Grottoes area poultry house damaged by fire
Rockingham County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire this afternoon that damaged a poultry house. Chief Jeremy Holloway reports the call came in shortly after 12:30 and crews were dispatched to the 99-hundred block of Six Oaks Lane in the Grottoes area. Holloway said firefighters were able to...
NBC 29 News
Mama’s Caboose goes up for sale: Maintaining old traditions
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Folks in Rockingham County are saying goodbye to an old classic as Mama’s Caboose food truck goes up for sale. Owner, Diane Roll, moved to the area in 2005. She said after working for the city she knew it was time to do something she wanted to do. She was inspired by food from her home, Southwestern Pennsylvania, and the up-and-coming food truck industry.
NBC 29 News
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
NBC 29 News
Luray community comes together to help build Restoration Park
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A major community project is officially underway in Luray. The West Luray Rec Center is working with several local contractors to build the Luray Restoration Park which would bring some new recreation options to the town. “Especially on the west end of Luray but in general...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police seek Madison man in Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29
Virginia State Police is seeking a Madison man wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Route 29 in Madison County on Thursday. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, fled the scene of the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run on foot. Jenkins, who is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing...
NBC 29 News
UVa Redshirts Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt give Virginia fans a reason to be excited
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were both highly recruited players for Virginia, and both have chosen to redshirt this year. The two guys have a ton of potential, and they’re using this time to get even better and stronger in practice. In pregame warmups, Leon...
Comments / 0