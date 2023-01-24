ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What’s the difference?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent weeks, the Commonwealth has experienced a variety of winter weather conditions. With all of the alerts that are issued, you may be wondering — what is the difference between an advisory, a watch, and a warning?. ADVISORYWATCHWARNING. Be AwareBe PreparedTake Action. A winter...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Jaunt plans for the future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership is focusing on a preliminary study about how it could use alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cells. It says this is part of an effort to make the Central Virginia Area Transit system...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year

A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices across the Commonwealth continue to rise. Around Charlottesville, you will pay close to $3.47 a gallon. That’s 4¢ more than the state average and 14¢ more per gallon than last week. Across the country, the price is even higher at $3.50.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Kroger donating $40k to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kroger is donating $40,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It says the money will go towards the food bank’s Culturally Familiar Food initiative. “The food bank is big. I mean, the area’s 25 counties, eight cities, about a third of Virginia, so as...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Power restored to Lynchburg area customers following outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people were without power Wednesday night, but the issues had been resolved by Thursday morning. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what caused the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Restaurant Week returns January 30th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurant week is just around the corner. You can choose between 24 different Charlottesville and Albemarle County restaurants from January 30th to February 5th. You’ll be able to get a deal on multiple course meals and some of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Ridge Area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Grottoes area poultry house damaged by fire

Rockingham County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire this afternoon that damaged a poultry house. Chief Jeremy Holloway reports the call came in shortly after 12:30 and crews were dispatched to the 99-hundred block of Six Oaks Lane in the Grottoes area. Holloway said firefighters were able to...
GROTTOES, VA
NBC 29 News

Mama’s Caboose goes up for sale: Maintaining old traditions

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Folks in Rockingham County are saying goodbye to an old classic as Mama’s Caboose food truck goes up for sale. Owner, Diane Roll, moved to the area in 2005. She said after working for the city she knew it was time to do something she wanted to do. She was inspired by food from her home, Southwestern Pennsylvania, and the up-and-coming food truck industry.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
NBC 29 News

Luray community comes together to help build Restoration Park

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A major community project is officially underway in Luray. The West Luray Rec Center is working with several local contractors to build the Luray Restoration Park which would bring some new recreation options to the town. “Especially on the west end of Luray but in general...
LURAY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

