bemidjinow.com
Region 2 Arts, Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Councils award grants
The Region 2 Arts Council and Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Council recently awarded nearly $6,000 to enrolled tribal members or their descendants creating art in the region. The program is supported by a McKnight Foundation grant to fund supplies, equipment and other art-related expenses for tribal members or descendants living in the northwest Minnesota area.
bemidjinow.com
Alamano named president of United Way of Minnesota Board of Directors
United Way of Bemidji Area’s Executive Director Denae Alamano was named the President of the United Way of Minnesota Board of Directors. “United Ways of Minnesota works collaboratively to better communities across the state through best practices, advocacy, and collaborative communications,” Director of the state United Way Doris Pagelkopf said.
