Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's...
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales

YOKOHAMA, Japan — (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of...
U.S. seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Friday asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher bail conditions on Sam Bankman-Fried, expressing concern that the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal case. Citing Bankman-Fried's "recent attempts to contact prospective witnesses," prosecutors...
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. authorities encountered a daily average of just 115 migrants...
Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid

© Reuters. Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid. A Bitcoin mining project in Malawi utilizes clean and excess hydro energy to connect more families to the grid while providing economic empowerment to the region. The project brings electricity to the community, job opportunities, and improved...
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets

MADRID (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday. Dinorah Figuera, a 61-year-old doctor from the Primero Justicia party, was chosen to lead...
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further...
China's luxury shoppers free to travel, but many buy locally

SANYA, China (Reuters) - China's scrapping of travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, but many consumers see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally on the tax-free island of Hainan. On Wednesday, thousands of travellers in Hainan's Sanya city packed...
South Korea Orders Arrest of Bithumb Chairman and Two Other Execs

South Korea Orders Arrest of Bithumb Chairman and Two Other Execs. Korean prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Bithumb executives. Bithumb executives were charged with fund embezzlement and breach of trust. Previously, Bithumb Holdings came under a federal probe for suspected tax evasion. According to a local media report, the...
Analysis-Southern Africa calls the tune as great power suitors queue up

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa and its neighbours were at the centre of a tussle for influence this week when top Russian and U.S. officials visited, offering a rare moment of leverage for governments on a continent more used to being buffeted by events than wooed. With a war in...
India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a U.S. short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation. Adani, whose home state...
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes

GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
Djokovic defends 'misused' father over Russia flag controversy

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic defended his father after a video emerged showing him posing at the Australian Open with some fans holding Russian flags, saying he was "misused" by the individuals and that his family was against war. Djokovic's father Srdjan skipped his son's semi-final win over Tommy Paul on...
Japan tightens Russia sanctions after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan tightened sanctions against Russia on Friday following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people on...

