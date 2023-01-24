Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
investing.com
Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's...
investing.com
Exclusive-Chile mine delays to slow copper growth; peak seen lower, later -regulator
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper production in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed, with peak output later and lower than estimated a year ago. Likely output of the red metal...
investing.com
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales
YOKOHAMA, Japan — (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of...
investing.com
U.S. seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Friday asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher bail conditions on Sam Bankman-Fried, expressing concern that the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal case. Citing Bankman-Fried's "recent attempts to contact prospective witnesses," prosecutors...
investing.com
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. authorities encountered a daily average of just 115 migrants...
investing.com
Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid
© Reuters. Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid. A Bitcoin mining project in Malawi utilizes clean and excess hydro energy to connect more families to the grid while providing economic empowerment to the region. The project brings electricity to the community, job opportunities, and improved...
investing.com
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets
MADRID (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday. Dinorah Figuera, a 61-year-old doctor from the Primero Justicia party, was chosen to lead...
investing.com
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further...
investing.com
China's luxury shoppers free to travel, but many buy locally
SANYA, China (Reuters) - China's scrapping of travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, but many consumers see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally on the tax-free island of Hainan. On Wednesday, thousands of travellers in Hainan's Sanya city packed...
investing.com
South Korea Orders Arrest of Bithumb Chairman and Two Other Execs
South Korea Orders Arrest of Bithumb Chairman and Two Other Execs. Korean prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Bithumb executives. Bithumb executives were charged with fund embezzlement and breach of trust. Previously, Bithumb Holdings came under a federal probe for suspected tax evasion. According to a local media report, the...
investing.com
Analysis-Southern Africa calls the tune as great power suitors queue up
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa and its neighbours were at the centre of a tussle for influence this week when top Russian and U.S. officials visited, offering a rare moment of leverage for governments on a continent more used to being buffeted by events than wooed. With a war in...
investing.com
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted...
investing.com
Exclusive-Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6 -sources
TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) -French car maker Renault (EPA:RENA) and its Japanese partner Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor aim to formally unveil a deal to reshape their alliance in London on Feb. 6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Leaders of the two companies met via video link for an...
investing.com
India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a U.S. short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation. Adani, whose home state...
investing.com
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
investing.com
Djokovic defends 'misused' father over Russia flag controversy
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic defended his father after a video emerged showing him posing at the Australian Open with some fans holding Russian flags, saying he was "misused" by the individuals and that his family was against war. Djokovic's father Srdjan skipped his son's semi-final win over Tommy Paul on...
investing.com
Japan tightens Russia sanctions after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan tightened sanctions against Russia on Friday following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people on...
