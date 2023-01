Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) is pleased to unveil a new logo to represent the school’s athletics teams. The logo is inspired by WITCC’s mascot — the Comets. By remaining loyal to the original mascot, the College is paying tribute to its long, distinguished fifty-year history as Siouxland’s community college. The reimagined Comets logo has a modern, clean, and energetic aesthetic. It provides the athletics program with a strong visual identity and embraces the excitement sports brings to the college community.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO