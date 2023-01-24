ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach

The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills GM could be ready to move on from one long-time starter

The Buffalo Bills have plenty of tough decisions on impending free agents in the 2023 offseason. General manager Brandon Beane made comments regarding one Bills veteran that raised some eyebrows across Bills Mafia. Running back Devin Singletary is one of Buffalo’s most curious cases this offseason. While he has shown...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Josh Allen supports Ken Dorsey: 'I got to be better for him'

In a show of unsurprising support, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen backed his offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Speaking following the Bills’ departure from the playoffs after a 27-10 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen said via video conference that problems the team’s offense had are not all on Dorsey. Allen shouldered some of the heat himself.
wearebuffalo.net

Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year

The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bills insider doesn’t rule out one coaching staff firing just yet

The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position this off-season. Unfortunately, with sky-high expectations that came to a screeching halt, the team is going to be making some big adjustments. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills as a beat reporter, highlighted a former fan favorite who could potentially...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
CINCINNATI, OH

