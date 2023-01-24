Read full article on original website
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Bills Salty Toward Bengals? Buffalo GM Didn't 'Want to Suck' to Draft Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow
Is Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane finding ways to cope after Sunday's AFC Divisional loss to Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals?
Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs
Joe Burrow could become public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City this weekend if he were to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead for the second straight postseason and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, it appears there wasn’t always a conflicting relationship between the two. In...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
sportszion.com
Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes hits back vehemently to Bengals CB Mike Hilton’s “Burrowhead” taunt
The Chiefs will take on the Bengals on Sunday to decide the champions of the AFC. The match is like a rematch of last year’s event as the two teams face off again in the same tournament stage. Patrick Mahomes and his troops failed to stop the Bengals from hunting them down.
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
The First Things First host is talking a big game about his Chiefs.
atozsports.com
Bills GM could be ready to move on from one long-time starter
The Buffalo Bills have plenty of tough decisions on impending free agents in the 2023 offseason. General manager Brandon Beane made comments regarding one Bills veteran that raised some eyebrows across Bills Mafia. Running back Devin Singletary is one of Buffalo’s most curious cases this offseason. While he has shown...
Bills Taunted by Julian Edelman: Fake 'Champions' and 'Little Brothers'
Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman is taking pokes at the Bills, dubbing them the "three-time Super Bowl champs that never won a Super Bowl."
Bills' Josh Allen supports Ken Dorsey: 'I got to be better for him'
In a show of unsurprising support, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen backed his offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Speaking following the Bills’ departure from the playoffs after a 27-10 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen said via video conference that problems the team’s offense had are not all on Dorsey. Allen shouldered some of the heat himself.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers at crossroads as trade remains possible
An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Packers for a variety of reasons, league sources told ESPN.
wearebuffalo.net
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
atozsports.com
Bills insider doesn’t rule out one coaching staff firing just yet
The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position this off-season. Unfortunately, with sky-high expectations that came to a screeching halt, the team is going to be making some big adjustments. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, who covers the Bills as a beat reporter, highlighted a former fan favorite who could potentially...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets eye-opening NFL Draft assessment from Todd McShay
ESPN analyst Todd McShay dropped an eye-opening 2023 NFL draft assessement about Ohio State football junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a Friday article from MSN’s Mark Russell. “Coming into the season, prior to the injury, talking to scouts, it was like, ‘All right, his production was outstanding...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
Another swaggy NFL playoff run for Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are a win away from the Super Bowl. With their Cartier and Gucci-wearing, trash-talking QB leading the way, they're doing it in style.
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest. Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest.
