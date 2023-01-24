Florida State offered Reidsville (N.C.) freshman athlete Kendre Harrison on Saturday. He is used as both a pass-catcher and blocker on offense, while also playing defensive end on the other side of the ball. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound athlete tells Noles247 that he hopes to visit the Seminoles during the spring.

