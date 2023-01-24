ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Hall: 'Omaha is all we think about'

Pitcher Noah Hall has high hopes for the South Carolina baseball team this season as he returns for his second year in Columbia. After transferring to the Gamecocks from Appalachian State prior to the 2022 season, Hall recorded a 3-5 record in 15 games played including 12 starts. In those 15 appearances, Hall tallied 78 strikeouts in 76.2 innings pitched.
COLUMBIA, SC
