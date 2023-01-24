ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU commit Jordan Pride is in Tallahassee visiting the Seminoles

Jordan Pride, a Florida State pledge and Top 100 recruit, is on-campus Friday afternoon for a visit. He was observing Tour of Duty in the afternoon, and Noles247 confirmed independently that Pride was at FSU. Pride, who committed to FSU in July of 2021, hasn’t been on-campus yet during the...
