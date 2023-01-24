ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2023 Oscar Nominations

By Marina Fang
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agnr8_0kPdyegJ00

Oscar nominations morning is always a mixed bag. It consistently brings news to be happy or infuriated about, with a lot of both emotions bubbling up on Tuesday morning.

For starters, yay, 11 nominations for “ Everything Everywhere All At Once ,” the weird little multiverse movie that could! Yay for consistently great actors like Brian Tyree Henry and Hong Chau finally getting their due! Boo to zero women getting nominated for Best Director because, come on, there’s no excuse in the year 2023. Boo to one of the best movie experiences of the year, “The Woman King,” getting completely shut out.

Here are some of the surprises and snubs of this year’s Oscar nominations.

SURPRISES

Brian Tyree Henry For Best Supporting Actor

Brian Tyree Henry has been one of those actors who deserved an Oscar nomination for seemingly forever, especially the year he was in “Widows,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” Whenever he shows up in anything, you know it will be good. In “Causeway,” his performance as a car mechanic dealing with the repercussions of past traumas elevates what’s otherwise a fairly standard drama. Somewhat frequently, the Academy finally recognizes an actor who has deserved a nomination for a long time, and that actor’s nomination isn’t necessarily for their best or most memorable performance. The nomination or the win is more for their entire body of work. We’ll take it even if it provokes mixed emotions because it’s a testament to that actor’s consistency. That’s certainly true of Henry. It’s great to call him an Oscar nominee at long last.

Hong Chau For Best Supporting Actress

Like Henry, Hong Chau is one of those actors who’s been working for a while and is consistently great. Again, I have mixed emotions about this nomination, though for slightly different reasons. There’s a lot of controversy surrounding “The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser as an obese writing teacher , particularly whether the film perpetuates fatphobic tropes. But putting that aside, there’s no question that Chau, who plays Fraser’s character’s best friend and caretaker, is remarkable, and she has deserved recognition from the Academy for a while.

Stephanie Hsu For Best Supporting Actress

I put this as a surprise because many people were understandably worried that Stephanie Hsu would be omitted in place of her much more well-known “ Everything Everywhere All At Once ” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. Instead, both women, pleasantly, were nominated. Hsu has to carry some of the most arduous scenes of that movie’s wild ride. She has to play two characters simultaneously: Joy, the daughter of protagonist Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), and Joy’s alter-ego Jobu Tupaki, the film’s villain. A star of stage and screen, Hsu is undoubtedly on the rise, and it’s great that this Oscar nomination will add to her growing career.

Paul Mescal For Best Actor

From making his television debut in Hulu’s “Normal People” adaptation (and giving audiences some well-needed horniness during those dark days of 2020) to being an Oscar nominee in just three years, Paul Mescal has had quite the meteoric rise. In “Aftersun,” directed by Charlotte Wells, he delivers a tender and introspective performance as a young father struggling with his mental health while taking his daughter (Frankie Corio) on vacation. It’s the kind of performance that isn’t exactly showy and, therefore, not the kind the Academy often rewards. So it’s nice to see the recognition for him.

Andrea Riseborough For Best Actress

In probably one of the biggest head-scratchers of the morning, British actor Andrea Riseborough got nominated for the little-seen indie film “To Leslie,” thanks to a partially self-funded awards campaign and support from famous peers in the industry. They mounted a coordinated Twitter campaign and hosted awards screenings and panels moderated by big names like Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlize Theron. (Vulture has a more detailed explainer here .) It’s an interesting tactic. However, it’s also worth noting that while Riseborough has undoubtedly had a respected career working steadily in acclaimed independent films, only certain types of people tend to have the connections, resources and industry-level support for this kind of come-from-behind Oscar nomination.

Ana de Armas For Best Actress

“Blonde” was one of the most divisive movies of 2022 for a host of reasons (one of them: its anti-abortion scenes, which did not sit well, especially at this particular moment in American politics). But many people agreed that however they felt about the movie, Ana de Armas did A LOT in it, taking on a demanding and perhaps impossible role as Marilyn Monroe. Plus, with lead roles in “Knives Out,” “No Time to Die,” and “Deep Water,” she has had a major couple of years.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ For Best Adapted Screenplay

The Academy sure loved “Top Gun: Maverick,” nominating it for Best Picture, which was somewhat expected, given its huge box office returns (it was a common refrain to joke that Tom Cruise saved the movies in 2022). But a screenplay nomination? OK, I guess? Action flicks aren’t exactly known for their writing. But when the Academy loves a movie, they really love it and tend to nominate it across the board.

SNUBS

No Women Best Director Nominees

Did “Women Talking” direct itself? Did members of the Academy just not see “The Woman King”? (See below for much, much more on that.) Gina Prince-Bythewood and Sarah Polley — and all the women who directed acclaimed films this year — deserve way better than this.

‘The Woman King’ Completely Shut Out

As my colleague Candice Frederick has pointed out , this is the kind of movie that the Oscars would typically really go for: A sweeping historical epic with big and technically daring action sequences. (Case in point: the new German adaptation of World War I epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” garnered nine nominations on Tuesday morning.) Plus, “The Woman King” became a huge box-office hit in a transitional year for theatrical releases.

But wait, it was directed by a Black woman and stars an incredible cast of Black women (of them, Lashana Lynch especially deserved way more awards buzz than she got). So yeah, that explains it. So deeply demoralizing that this happens time and time again.

Viola Davis For Best Actress

See above. Though Davis has been nominated four times and won an Oscar before — and certainly has always demonstrated how much she’s a legend — the Academy keeps ignoring leading roles by Black women.

Case in point: On Tuesday morning, Angela Bassett was the only Black woman nominated for an acting award for her supporting role in the “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever.” It came a whole 30 years after her first (and until now, only) Oscar nomination as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” And if you need a reminder of the Academy’s abysmal history, in the 95 years of the Oscars, only one Black woman has ever won Best Actress: Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball” over 20 years ago.

Danielle Deadwyler For Best Actress

See above. My best guess is that Riseborough and de Armas’ surprise nominations pushed out Davis and Deadwyler. The latter delivered a remarkable and really challenging performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in “Till,” directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Depicting Till-Mobley’s journey to civil rights activism in the wake of her son’s brutal death, the movie received mixed reviews and was underseen, in part due to its tough subject matter. But Deadwyler’s work was undeniably great, and once again, it is abysmal to see no Black women nominated for leading roles.

‘Decision to Leave’ For Best International Film

Widely considered one of the frontrunners for Best International Film, South Korea’s “Decision to Leave” is the latest film from director Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden,” “Oldboy”). It’s a twisty, Hitchcock-inspired mystery about a detective, Hae-jun (Park Hae-il), who is investigating the murder of a man… and then starts falling for the man’s widow Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is also a suspect in the case. It’s a gorgeously shot thriller with nods to classic film noir and mystery films. As both a highly entertaining and dramatic film, it’s a strange omission for the Academy, which has really embraced a wider range of international films in recent years.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Life and Style Weekly

Christina Ricci Slams ‘Backward’ Oscars for Placing ‘To Leslie’ Actress Nomination Under Investigation

On blast. Christina Ricci slammed the Oscars for seemingly placing To Leslie star Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress nomination under investigation.  “Seems hilarious that the ‘surprise nomination’ (meaning tons of money wasn’t spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation,” the Wednesday actress, 42, wrote in an Instagram comment on Friday, January 27, in response...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
HuffPost

HuffPost

258K+
Followers
14K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy