ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Brad Brownell discusses road win over Florida State

Following Clemson's 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday night, head coach Brad Brownell met the media. The Tigers moved to 10-1 in the ACC and 18-4 overall. The primary takeaways from Brownell's postgame media availability are below. — Opening comments:. "What a great win. We lost a heartbreaker here...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers 2026 ATH Kendre Harrison

Florida State offered Reidsville (N.C.) freshman athlete Kendre Harrison on Saturday. He is used as both a pass-catcher and blocker on offense, while also playing defensive end on the other side of the ball. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound athlete tells Noles247 that he hopes to visit the Seminoles during the spring.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy