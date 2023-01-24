Read full article on original website
Highway Patrol car stopped for four-vehicle crash hit by semi north of Fargo on I-29
A four-vehicle crash north of Fargo Thursday night turned into a six-vehicle crash after a semi ran into a North Dakota Highway Patrol car that had stopped to investigate the initial crash scene.
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision
A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today. According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously
A 25-year-old Moorhead woman is facing attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping charges after going on a violent rampage that prosecutors say was fueled by jealously. According to charges filed in Clay County District Court on Monday, Kasondra Consuelo Malyn Perez committed the crimes on Friday, Jan. 20. Warning: The...
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
