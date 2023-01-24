Novak Djokovic added another player to his list at the Australian Open and send a warning to every other player as he prepares to lift the historic 10th. Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable at the Australian Open as he prepares to win his 10th trophy at the event which would be historic. He looks really strong at the moment no player really gave him any problems. Looking at the draw, it's unlikely any will seriously challenge him and he knows that too.

