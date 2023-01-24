Read full article on original website
Related
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic
Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic sends ominous message to rivals after Rublev win: "I know everyone is watching"
Novak Djokovic added another player to his list at the Australian Open and send a warning to every other player as he prepares to lift the historic 10th. Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable at the Australian Open as he prepares to win his 10th trophy at the event which would be historic. He looks really strong at the moment no player really gave him any problems. Looking at the draw, it's unlikely any will seriously challenge him and he knows that too.
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula and Gauff blow off singles steam in emphatic win in doubles
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff might have lost in the singles but they are going really strong in the doubles beating Chan and Yang 6-1 6-1. It was a superb match by the doubles team and a very aggressive one. It almost seemed like they were blowing off steam from losing the singles in a way because the power with which they played was palpable. Dominant from start to finish, Gauff and Pegula blasted 30 winners in 14 games of play.
tennisuptodate.com
"It is so ridiculous": Wilander slams Djokovic fake injury accusations
Mats Wilander is not impressed by many questioning the validity of Djokovic's leg injury at the Australian Open because he finds the suggestion that he'd fake it ridiculous. Novak Djokovic suffered a leg injury in Adelaide that bothered him greatly in the first week of the Australian Open. It's been one of the main talking points after his matches due to the Serbian wiping the floor with each opponent. It seems to bother him less and less with every match which is good news.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury
Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
tennisuptodate.com
Khachanov jokes on how Tsitsipas can beat Djokovic: "Maybe he should call Daniil, who is the only player from our generation to have beaten Novak in a Grand Slam final"
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov in the semi-final of the Australian Open and he'll now face Novak Djokovic in the final of the event on Sunday. Beating him to lift the trophy will be incredibly tough as Daniil Medvedev remains the only player to beat him in the final of a grand slam from the next generation. Khachanov was asked about the chance of Tsitsipas and he referenced that advising him to call Medvedev for advice:
tennisuptodate.com
"My level is great, it’s perfect. It’s 110 percent. Stefanos, see you in two days!": Djokovic sends ominous message to Tsitsipas after Paul win
Novak Djokovic was very confident after beating Tommy Paul in straight and he sent an ominous message to Stefanos Tsitsipas whom he'll face on Sunday. The final on Sunday will be great in many ways. We might not get the best final tennis-wise but it should be one filled with emotion. That was the case when Tsitsipas and Djokovic contested their only previous grand slam final. Djokovic is looking very strong and he has full belief that he'll win the match.
tennisuptodate.com
"I saw a little bit. It was great tennis" - Sabalenka only watched part of Rybakina's final while working out after being banned from Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka caught only glimpses of the Wimbledon final between Rybakina and Jabeur but she said it was great tennis as she gets ready to take on Rybakina in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka is trying to do what Elena Rybakina did at Wimbledon and that's to win a grand...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas roasts Aussie great Mark Philippoussis about what he brings to coaching team after reaching Australian Open final: "Serve and volley which I never use"
Former player Mark Philippoussis joined the coaching team of Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of Wimbledon and he's been a part ever since then. Tsitsipas has built a real team around him and that includes Philippoussis. His primary coach is still his father Apostolos but Philippoussis has been watching every match from the stands closely. After beating Khachanov in the semi-final and securing his maiden final in Melbourne Tsitsipas joked about Philippoussis.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
tennisuptodate.com
Tommy Paul set to break into Top 20 following unprecedented Australian Open run
American men's tennis is on the rise, and few are climbing higher than Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul. During his run to his first Grand Slam semi-final, the 25-year-old has soared 16 places up the ATP Rankings to No. 19, setting himself up to crack the Top 20 for the first time in Monday's edition of the ATP Rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Qatar ExxonMobil Open ATP Entry List featuring Nadal, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Zverev
The Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be hosted in Doha, Qatar from February 20-26, 2023 and will feature several of the ATP's top talent as they battle for one of the more esteemed titles on tour. An ATP 250 event, the Qatar Open will see 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal...
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open ATP Semi-final day Preview: Djokovic v Paul, Tsitsipas v Khachanov
Friday will bring us two very interesting ATP matches that will determine which two players will face each other in the final on the Sunday. The first semi-final is between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov. It's a matchup the Greek player dominated with a 5-1 record so far but the most important match at the Olympics was won by the Russian. They generally play good matches and it probably won't end in straight sets which is good news for the fans.
Two LIV members tied for lead in Dubai, Rory McIlroy went nuts to finish first round and play will now conclude Monday due to weather delays
Weather has wreaked havoc on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour this week. On Thursday, play was delayed due to dangerous weather while Friday’s action couldn’t start on time due to course flooding. The second round will conclude Saturday, while the third round will...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic's father Srdjan skips Australian Open semi-final after Russian flag controversy
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan has decided to stay away from the Australian Open semi-final between his son and Tommy Paul taking place this morning. Pictured with a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin's face on it and posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account, he courted widespread criticism with some calling for him to be banned from the tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
Tommy Paul builds perfect tennis player using attributes from Nadal, Djokovic and Tim Henman
Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul was recently asked to build his perfect player, in which he picked attributes from a number of players including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Paul fell to the Serb in the last four of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday, having made it this deep...
Comments / 0