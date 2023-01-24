ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after a shooting on the northwest side of Fort Wayne that left one person dead and one injured. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Dartford Court on Sunday just after 11 a.m. and located a deceased female and an injured male in the residence. Both the male and female were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in life-threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in 2018 murders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Belcher, 29, was charged with three counts of murder in the June 2018 homicides of Darnail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. He was booked into the Allen County Jail.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested in connection with triple killings in 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that happened in June of 2018. Police arrested Jacquail Belcher, 29, Friday around 11:15 a.m. He faces three counts of murder for the killings of Demail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018. At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman’s face slashed in knife attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a knife to slash and cut a woman so severely she passed out for roughly eight hours before she could contact emergency dispatchers for help. Fort Wayne Police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Teders shortly after the attack on the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing

LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Big drug bust won’t end the fentanyl scourge, two Gang Unit officers say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The arrest of a small time fentanyl kingpin last week left officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department satisfied with the catch. After all, they’d been watching Kevin Jones for years and knew at least one of his victims. A couple of Jones’ associates – Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon Rowe, 27, were nabbed the same day in a separate incident, according to officers involved in the investigation. The arrests took 10,000 fake Percocet/deadly fentanyl pills off the streets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Trial set for woman accused of setting porch fire

LIMA — A trial date was set on Wednesday for a Lima woman accused of setting a fire on the back porch of a home with four people inside. Markiesha Blackman, 29, is charged with four first-degree felony counts of aggravated arson and one second-degree felony count of arson. She gave up her right to a speedy trial on Wednesday to give public defender Carroll Creighton sufficient time to prepare her case.
LIMA, OH
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 300 block of East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Jason Siegel had a license plate stolen. Value of $234.35. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:26...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wktn.com

Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash

A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
963xke.com

FWPD: Officer acted appropriately in now viral video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is aware of a video showing an FWPD officer “engaged in enforcement action with a traffic violator”. The video has been widely circulated on social media in the past few days. Officials with the FWPD...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Indiana man gets 3 years for September burglary

LIMA — An Indiana man was sentenced to three years in prison for a September burglary in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Okel Davis, 19, was convicted in December of second-degree felony burglary with a one-year firearm specification. Judge Terri Kohlrieser said no one was home at...
INDIANA STATE
The Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25

Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Grant County man dies in Thursday crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Upland man died after a crash in Grant County Thursday morning. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22, near County Road 500 East. The initial investigation revealed that Jeremiah Rupel, 41, of Upland, was driving a passenger car westbound on State Road 22. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty box trailer.
GRANT COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy