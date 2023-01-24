FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after a shooting on the northwest side of Fort Wayne that left one person dead and one injured. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Dartford Court on Sunday just after 11 a.m. and located a deceased female and an injured male in the residence. Both the male and female were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO