Read full article on original website
Related
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Paula Juels Jones (1972–)
Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
whiterivernow.com
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
Kait 8
Students say they were not surprised by this month’s Teacher of the Month
STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - From the shop to the farm, a teacher in Strawberry, Ark. uses each day to guide students in what some may say is an unconventional way to teach. Her students are appreciative of just how much they are able to do in this teacher’s class.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
onespiritblog.com
It’s Heart Month! Join us for a Blood Pressure Screening & Receive a FREE Goody Bag
February is heart month and it’s a time we can all reflect on our heart health to make sure we’re on the right track. This year we are partnering with the Arkansas Health Network to offer blood pressure screening events every Friday for employees!. A blood pressure screening...
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
KATV
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
hstoday.us
Arkansas Man Who Put His Feet on Pelosi’s Desk in Capitol Breach Found Guilty on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges
An Arkansas man was found guilty in the District of Columbia on Monday of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
thv11.com
Trumpeter Swans being Trumpeter Swans
Cell phone video taken on Hiram Road in Cleburne County. The swans will be here a couple of more weeks Credit: Kenny Nations.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Baseline Road
A bystander was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.
Comments / 1