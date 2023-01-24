ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AR

Comments / 1

Related
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Paula Juels Jones (1972–)

Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building

A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area

Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge

Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
BATESVILLE, AR
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
SHERWOOD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy